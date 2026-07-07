Claude Giroux Senators Contract Details Revealed

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Claude Giroux, and now we know the details of his contract as they have been revealed.

After plenty of speculation about Giroux’s future in the league, including rumors he was going to return to his original team, the Philadelphia Flyers, he decided to re-sign with the Senators on a one-year contract. Now, we have the full details of his new deal.

Claude Giroux Contract Details Revealed

According to PuckPedia, here is the breakdown of Giroux’s new contract with the Senators.

“The #GoSensGo signed 38 y/o F Claude Giroux to a 1 year $2M cap hit, $5M AAV contract $2M Base Salary $3M Performance Bonus PB: $1.5M for 10 GP, 500K for 40GP, 500K for each Conference finals and Stanley Cup Includes full NMC Rep’d by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey,” PuckPedia reported on X.

Since Giroux is over 35, he qualifies for a contract with performance bonuses, which allows the Senators to carry over those bonuses to next year’s cap, assuming he hits them.

Looking at his contract breakdown, he will get the $2 million base salary, and he should have no problem hitting the $1.5 million bonus for 10 games played and $500,000 more for 40 games played. The Conference Finals and Stanley Cup bonuses will be much harder to attain, though not impossible. As for the NMC, it’s not a surprise that the veteran Senators player got that.

Flyers Were Hoping to Get Claude Giroux Back

While the Senators eventually were the ones to sign Giroux, his old team, the Flyers, were hoping they were going to get him back. Instead, he went back to the Senators, leaving the Flyers shut out on getting their former captain back.

It might not be all that bad for the Flyers, however, as the team is potentially going to get Anaheim Ducks star center Leo Carlsson, depending on whether or not their massive offer sheet to him is matched by the Ducks or not. We’ll see what happens with that, but for now, the Flyers are awaiting the Ducks’ decision on Carlsson. If the Ducks match, though, then the Flyers will lose out on both players.