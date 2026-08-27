Senators Close to Naming Brady Tkachuk’s Captaincy Replacement

The Ottawa Senators have a leadership void to fill this season after the dramatic departure of former captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Tkachuk’s tenure in Ottawa had a rocky conclusion as the American forward choose to request a trade after growing unhappy within the organization. This new captaincy decision is an important one for the Senators; they need to choose a leader that is committed to the team. They are hoping to remain in the competitive mix this season and make the playoffs for the third campaign in a row.

Senators Closing in on Naming New Captain

As the 2026-2027 season draws near, it should not be a surprise that traction is generating as the team looks to have a new captain in place soon with training camp on the horizon. The Ottawa Citizen’s Bruce Garrioch detailed the latest on where the team is at in this process: “We’re told that Steve Staios…along with head coach Travis Green are closing in on a decision on who will replace departed captain Brady Tkachuk; the choice could be made in the near future.”

The logical next question is who are the players that could be in line to receive the honor? There is not a clear frontrunner when it comes to this discussion. This team has a cast of veteran players that have been with the organization for some time, making the choice difficult. With how the last captain’s tenure ended, it is crucial that GM Staios and coach Green get this right. This is a Senators locker room that needs repair and sound leadership moving forward. Perhaps, that will be made easier with the Tkachuk distraction having been dealt with.

Who are the Senators Candidates for Captain?

In regards to the players that could be considered for this role, Garrioch identified a few notable targets: “Thomas Chabot; Jake Sanderson and…Tim Stutzle are considered the top three candidates; While many believe Sanderson is the frontrunner…Chabot has paid his dues.”

All three players would make sense to be named captain for different reasons. For Chabot, the logic is simple. He is the longest-tenured player on the team, having suited up for Ottawa since 2017. He has seen both the highs and lows of this team throughout his 9 season tenure with the squad. Sanderson has also emerged as a leader on the Senators blueline since he joined the team in 2022. He has made his mark as one of the top defensemen in the game; he represented Team USA in both the 2025 Four Nations tournament and 2026 Winter Olympics. Stutzle is one of the most exciting young talents in the league; he led the Senators in production last season with 34 goals and 49 assists in 80 games. He will be entering his seventh season in Ottawa, so he has experience despite his youthful age.

Bottom line, the Senators have options with respects to this decision. There are host of other players not listed among the top guns that would make sense for the captaincy position as well. Whoever gets the nod will have the responsibility of helping build the identity of this group.