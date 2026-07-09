Daniel Alfredsson Responds To Angry Senators Fans After Joining Maple Leafs

As part of their multiple changes to the organization so far in the offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson as an assistant coach on the staff of Jim Hiller.

Not only was Alfredsson, who had been an assistant coach with the Senators since 2003, hired by the club, but new GM John Chayka also declined to bring back assistants Mike Van Ryn and Derek Lalonde.

Naturally, it was a bit of a jolt to fans of the Senators to see Alfredsson defect to the Maple Leafs, considering the bitter rivalry between the two clubs known as “The Battle of Ontario”.

Alfredsson and the Senators battled the Maple Leafs multiple times during his playing career in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all won by Toronto. Additionally, the Maple Leafs defeated Alfredsson and the Senators in the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But now, Alfredsson is on the other side of the rivalry, and he had a special message to fans of the Senators who remain confused by his defection.

Daniel Alfredsson Has A Message For Ottawa Senators Fans Confused By His Defection

In his first official statement since taking the job as an assistant coach with the Maple Leafs, former Senators captain and assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson delivered a message to the fans of his former team.

Alfredsson’s statement read:

“To the Ottawa fans: Love you, as always, and thank you. I understand this is an interesting day, but also, it’s an exciting chapter for me as I expand my coaching career. I am really looking forward to joining Jim (Hiller) and his coaching staff in Toronto. Thank you.”

Additionally, Alfredsson said that he explained the confusion on the part of Senators fans as to why he would join the bitter rival Maple Leafs.

“I totally understand it,” he said. “There is no question. From talking to friends and other coaches as well, it is different when you are a coach. When I felt this was the career I wanted to pursue as a coach, I knew I had to move at some point. I’d have to earn my way and get experience.”

“In my dreams, would I have loved to stay and become the head coach of Ottawa? Maybe. But nobody stays as a coach forever in one spot, no matter how popular you are. You have to perform.”

He concluded by saying that he knew he’d have to move on at some point in order to improve his performance.

“For me to get better as a coach, this is a path where I knew I’d have to move at some point,” he said. “They don’t hand out jobs easily in the NHL. It is a tough job to get. When I had this opportunity, I felt it was the right one for my coaching career, without a question.”

Daniel Alfredsson Captained The Senators During His Playing Career

Alfredsson, whom the Senators took with the 133rd overall pick in the 1994 NHL Draft, played the first 17 years of his career with Ottawa before playing his final season in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings in 2013-14.

In the 1,246 career games he played in the NHL, Alfredsson scored 444 goals with 713 assists.