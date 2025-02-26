Insider: Senators Likely to Trade Former 1st-Round Pick

The Ottawa Senators are likely to trade former first-round pick Jacob Bernard-Docker ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

The Senators have an excess of defensemen and Bernard-Docker is on the trade block. NHL insider Bruce Garrioch of Ottawa Citizen mentions Ottawa has put him on the trade market and one Western Conference team is interested in him.

“Blueliner Jacob Bernard-Docker, who has missed 20 games with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in January, was a full participant in the club’s skills contest and is closing in on a return,” Garrioch wrote. “Two league executives told Postmedia that the 24-year-old Bernard-Docker, a first-round pick in 2018, is available, and the Senators are looking for a prospect in exchange. There is some talk the Nashville Predators are interested.”

Garrioch says Ottawa is looking for a prospect in return for Bernard-Docker. The insider also doubts the defensemen would clear waivers.

“He has a cap hit of $805,000 and may not clear waivers if the club wants to get his contract off the books. The Senators would like to get something in return instead of risking losing Bernard-Docker for nothing. Bernard-Docker has suited up for 129 games in his career with five goals and 20 points, and does a solid job blocking shots. He is on long-term injury reserve and will cut into the club’s cap space when he’s activated.”

Bernard-Docker will be an RFA at the end of the season. He was selected 26th overall in the 2018 NHL draft.

Senators GM Looking to be Active Ahead of Deadline

Ottawa is battling for a playoff spot and looking to add to its roster.

The Senators haven’t made the playoffs since the 2016-17 season. So, with Ottawa battling for a playoff spot, general manager Steve Staios says they are looking at ways to improve the roster.