Insider: Senators Likely to Trade Former 1st-Round Pick

The Ottawa Senators are likely to trade former first-round pick Jacob Bernard-Docker ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.
The Senators have an excess of defensemen and Bernard-Docker is on the trade block. NHL insider Bruce Garrioch of Ottawa Citizen mentions Ottawa has put him on the trade market and one Western Conference team is interested in him.
“Blueliner Jacob Bernard-Docker, who has missed 20 games with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in January, was a full participant in the club’s skills contest and is closing in on a return,” Garrioch wrote. “Two league executives told Postmedia that the 24-year-old Bernard-Docker, a first-round pick in 2018, is available, and the Senators are looking for a prospect in exchange. There is some talk the Nashville Predators are interested.”
Garrioch says Ottawa is looking for a prospect in return for Bernard-Docker. The insider also doubts the defensemen would clear waivers.
“He has a cap hit of $805,000 and may not clear waivers if the club wants to get his contract off the books. The Senators would like to get something in return instead of risking losing Bernard-Docker for nothing. Bernard-Docker has suited up for 129 games in his career with five goals and 20 points, and does a solid job blocking shots. He is on long-term injury reserve and will cut into the club’s cap space when he’s activated.”
Bernard-Docker will be an RFA at the end of the season. He was selected 26th overall in the 2018 NHL draft.
Senators GM Looking to be Active Ahead of Deadline
Ottawa is battling for a playoff spot and looking to add to its roster.
The Senators haven’t made the playoffs since the 2016-17 season. So, with Ottawa battling for a playoff spot, general manager Steve Staios says they are looking at ways to improve the roster.
“I continue to look at options to try and help the group out in certain ways. But, also watching the group grow internally. As well as I’ve told some of these, the call-ups that are coming up,” Staios said back on January 12. “Certainly we’ll keep an eye on it. I mean, it’s nice to be having that conversation right now. We’re at game Number 41, there’s still time as we lean toward the trade deadline.”
The Senators are 29-24-4 and currently outside of a playoff spot.
Captain Brady Tkachuk Dealing With an Injury
Ottawa will be without captain Brady Tkachuk on February 26.
Tkachuk suffered an injury in the 4 Nations tournament and he says he wants to be fully healthy for the final stretch run.
“The guys in here know that a 50 percent Brady knows that I don’t want to keep that 50 percent for the next 25 games,” Tkachuk said. “I realize the importance of these games. I’m really excited about it. I know what we’re going to do in this room and what we’re going to provide for the city.
“I’ve got nothing but confidence and faith in this group. Maybe it takes an extra day to be 100 percent. And, be ready to go and show everybody what we’re made of. To show that (the 4 Nations) tournament wasn’t a fluke for me individually and that I can play like that for 24-plus games.”
Ottawa will play the Winnipeg Jets on February 26.
