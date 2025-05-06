Insider Links Senators to Star $42 Million Forward in Free Agency

The Ottawa Senators returned to the playoffs but were eliminated in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After the successful season, Ottawa will look to build on that and add more talent in free agency or trade. NHL insider Julian McKenzie of The Athletic links the Senators to star forward Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets in free agency.

“If the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t re-sign Mitch Marner, he will enter July as the league’s top available free agent after a 100-point season,” McKenzie wrote. “But that’s likely not in the cards for the Sens, considering his high price tag.

“A realistic target could include Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers. Who has been the subject of trade rumours for some time,” McKenzie added. “While it didn’t appear the Sens had interest in Brock Boeser ahead of the trade deadline, the Sens will be linked to the American-born winger who may have played his final game in Canucks colours. Mikael Granlund and Ryan Donato are versatile forwards who could also be free agents in July.”

Ehlers is in the final year of his seven-year, $42 million deal. He will be in line for a big payday in free agency. Ehlers would be a top-six forward with Ottawa and add some much-needed scoring to the roster.

This past season with the Jets, Ehlers recorded 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points in 69 games.

Ehlers Isn’t Focused on His Contract

Ehlers will be one of the top free agents available, and it has been rumored he would like to leave Winnipeg.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported last summer that Ehlers would welcome a change of scenery. So, ahead of the playoffs, Ehlers was asked if this would be his final playoffs with the Jets.

However, ahead of the playoffs, Ehlers says he’s just focused on playing and now on his contract.

“Obviously, it means that I’m doing something right,” Ehlers said. “Right now, I’ve got other things to worry about, other things to focus on rather than all of that stuff. I’m here trying to get to the exact same thing all the other teams are in this league. And we’ve got a really good shot at it this year. So I don’t think about that for even a second.”

Ehlers was selected ninth overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Jets.

Senators GM Open to Adding to the Roster

Although Ottawa was disappointed to lose in the first round, it was a successful year getting back to the playoffs for the Senators.

Heading into free agency, Senators general manager Steve Staios says he is open to adding marquee players to the roster.

“There are some areas, as we’ve talked about before, that the market will dictate whether you can add those types of players or improve in that area,” Staios said on May 5. “Until you can find that opportunity, it has to come from within. So the off-season again will be another opportunity for me to see if I can add to this group, but nothing specific at this point.”

The Senators are projected to have just over $17.5 million in cap space this offseason.