Senators “Not Close” to Finalizing Contract Extension with Drake Batherson

This has not been a great offseason for the Ottawa Senators to say the least. Of course, the big story is the departure of former captain Brady Tkachuk to play with his brother Matthew on the Florida Panthers. The Senators quest to return to the postseason in 2026-2027 will be difficult as they will have to navigate the testy Atlantic division waters without Tkachuk. In the meantime, attention shifts to their remaining roster. One player in particular to watch is Drake Batherson as the star forward heads into a contract year in need of a new deal soon.

What is the Latest on Batherson?

Batherson does not technically have to extend with Ottawa this summer as he still has one year remaining on his current $4.975 million contract. However, it would be preferable for the club to come to terms on a new deal now. The Senators have until the September 15th CBA deadline if they wish to potentially get the full eight years on Batherson’s next deal. Starting on that date, the max term that players around the league can receive will be seven years moving forward.

However, it appears increasing likely that a Batherson contract will not happen by then. Via Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: “League sources “don’t believe” Drake Batherson and the Senators “are close to a deal at this time.” A lot can change in a month’s time, but this report suggests that the Batherson deal will not get done by September 15th. As a result, his next contract may not come until next year. The good news for Senators fans is that Batherson’s long-term future with Ottawa still appears to be solid. Garrioch added: “The right-winger has expressed a desire to stay; there is no reason to believe the two sides can’t get a deal done.”

Batherson has asserted himself as a reliable top-six forward for Ottawa throughout his eight year tenure with the franchise. He has amassed 149 goals and 215 assists for 364 points in 470 regular season games. In the postseason, he has recorded four goals and two assists in ten games.

Batherson in Line for Major Raise

As for what Batherson’s next deal looks like, it will be a major raise compared to his current contract. Considering the rising salary cap and the fact that he is coming off of a 71 point season this past year, one would have to think $10 million is the floor for what this deal comes in at. That would be more than double the amount of his previous contract that has turned out to be steal these past five seasons.

It is imperative that the Senators get Batherson locked up for as long as possible on this next contract. They need to prioritize keeping their core together; they cannot afford anymore big losses after the Tkachuk situation. Batherson should be a player that can be a leader for this team. He can help stabilize a locker room that needs sound leadership if they wish to remain a contender in the east.