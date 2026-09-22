Senators Owner Calls Out Brady Tkachuk Following His Departure

The Ottawa Senators have had a very busy off-season in 2026, and after falling short in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the eventual Champions, the team were hoping for a very quick reset.

While they did well to bring in players like Andre Burakovsky and William Eklund, the biggest story of the summer was the departure of their captain Brady Tkachuk, who forced his way to the Florida Panthers. Unsurprisingly, there’s plenty of hostility between the two parties, and heading into the new season, owner Michael Andlauer has now commented on the situation, calling out Tkachuk for how he handled his departure.

Michael Andlauer Comments on Brady Tkachuk

Clearly, trading Tkachuk wasn’t the move the Senators wanted to make, but after things changed following his return from the 2026 Olympic Games, it was one the organization knew was going to happen.

However, it wasn’t without influence, as Tkachuk is one of many players from that USA team that ended up demanding a trade, and given that his brother was already in Florida, the outcome was one that shocked no one. It was his brothers influence that Michael Andlauer, owner of the Senators called out in a recent interview, as he was all too happy to call out the family influence on Tkachuk and the decision behind asking for a trade.

“Blood is thicker than water, and let’s just say that his father and his brother got in his kitchen,” said Andlauer.

For some time now, fans expected Matthew and Keith Tkachuk to get involved in getting Brady out of Ottawa, and while the Senators were happy with him, coming out of the Olympics, it was clear that something had changed, with Andlauer happy to call out the influence of his family as a reason why the relationship broke down.

Will There be Fireworks When Tkachuk Returns to Ottawa?

October 21st will be the date of the Panthers first trip to Ottawa this season, meaning that fans won’t have to wait too long until they get the opportunity to greet their former captain, who hasn’t exactly spoken glowingly of his time with the organization. That game takes place on a Wednesday, and for the fans that will be in attendance, it’s safe to say that they won’t be holding anything back when it comes to greeting their former captain.

Unfortunately for Ottawa, they aren’t exactly the most physical team, so if they’re looking to matchup with Tkachuk and let him feel their presence, they don’t quite have the roster to do it.

Ultimately, this is a fanbase and an organization that’s equally frustrated by how things ended with Tkachuk after years of a great relationship, but given how it all played out, it’s safe to say that they’ll have an enemy for life in Tkachuk moving forward.