Report: Senators Could Make Major Forward Trade

For the second consecutive season, the Ottawa Senators advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to a late second-half surge down the stretch. However, rather than giving a higher-ranked opponent a scare in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal as they did last season to the Toronto Maple Leafs, their stay in this year’s playoffs was over as soon as it began.

The Senators were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal by the powerful Carolina Hurricanes, who are now three wins away from the Stanley Cup against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final. Ottawa’s offense was silenced by the relentless forechecking and defensive of the Hurricanes, who would eventually breeze their way to the championship round with only a single postseason loss in the opening three rounds.

Now, the work is officially underway for Senators general manager to not only determine the top needs of his club, but to ensure that they can remain in a strong position in the highly-competitive Atlantic Division.

Are The Ottawa Senators Looking For A Top-Six Forward?

It looks as though Senators general manager Steve Staios has been looking around the NHL for a top-six forward, and according to NHL Insider Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen, there are a handful of names, largely in the Western Conference, who could fit that bill.

Garrioch wrote:

“What Staios has to determine is what he’s willing to give up in return. We’re told he doesn’t want to move any of his core pieces in exchange and the Senators don’t have a lot in the way of prospects in the system.

Names on the market include Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks, Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues and Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken.

A league executive told The Citizen that the New York Islanders are exploring the market for forward Mathew Barzal. The club would like to clear some cap space, but it’s a big financial commitment with four years left at $9.15 million through 2030-31.”

Garrioch continued by saying that the Senators reportedly had contact with the Islanders regarding Barzal, but ultimately chose not to pursue a deal, owing in large part to his salary.

“Reports indicate the Utah Mammoth kicked tires on Barzal last summer, but opted not to make the move. Barzal, 29, finished with 19 goals and 72 points in 81 games with the Isles last season, but that salary would be tough for the Senators to swallow.”

Will The Senators Make A Major Trade This Summer?

As noted by Bruce Garrioch, the Senators have been looking for top-six help that would not only play with Tim Stutzle, but would also help to supplement their scoring depth.

There has also been rampant speculation about the future of captain Brady Tkachuk with the franchise, but he was adamant during his season-ending press availability that he wasn’t seeking to be moved and that he’s committed to remaining with the Senators and getting them back into Stanley Cup contention.

It’s going to be a busy summer for Senators GM Steve Staios.