Senators’ Batherson Contract Saga Keeps Getting More Complex

The Drake Batherson contract extension has become the defining storyline for the Ottawa Senators this offseason. For months, fans have watched from the sidelines as negotiations stalled.

The reports haven’t been encouraging. There’s a clear gap between the two sides. But the real story lies in understanding how we got here.

Let’s walk through the timeline.

Initial Expectations Shift Dramatically Amid Market Reset

Early in the summer, both parties had reasonable expectations. The Senators wanted cost-conscious terms. Batherson sought fair market value. It seemed straightforward.

Then the ground shifted.

Elliotte Friedman explained it plainly on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

“Just the ground has shifted so much. And you know, Batherson’s number, from where the summer started to where we are now, it’s gone up like a lot of other players.”

What happened? The Leo Carlsson offer sheet and subsequent extensions for younger players like Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini completely changed market expectations. The Cale Makar deal didn’t factor in. But the money dished out to Carlsson, Bedard, and Celebrini drove up prices across the board.

An agent’s math became obvious. “If it was 8×10, guess what? Now, it’s 7×11.5.” That’s what the Senators faced. Not greed, but market reality.

Batherson’s camp reportedly wanted a deal similar to Alex Tuch’s Washington contract. Eight years at $10.5 million per season. That’s the anchor point. The numbers themselves weren’t necessarily the issue—how that deal was structured mattered more.

September Deadline Looms as New CBA Rules Change Everything

September 16 arrived as the critical date. On that day, new Collective Bargaining Agreement provisions kicked in. Teams could only lock up their own players for seven years instead of eight.

One year may seem trivial. It’s not.

That eighth year makes a massive difference for cap management. At eight years and $84 million, the cap hit works out to $10.5 million per season. Cut it to seven years, and the cap jumps to $12 million annually.

$1.5 million doesn’t sound like much. But in a hard-cap league, that’s the difference between keeping a veteran depth piece at league minimum or walking away from them entirely.

Vegas Golden Knights learned this lesson with Mitch Marner last summer. They could’ve waited for free agency and signed him then. Seven years would’ve meant a higher cap hit. Eight years kept it at $12 million.

The Senators face the same calculation. Batherson gets paid either way. But the cap hit matters more for long-term management.

The Structure Battle Nobody Talked About

The delay boiled down to contract structure, something beyond term and money. D’Amico quoted an anonymous source stating the structure seems most important for Batherson at this point.

“When someone says Drake Batherson is looking for 10-11M similar to how Alex Tuch just signed, it also has to do with how that deal was structured. It’s not all about AAV.”

Batherson wanted a front-loaded deal with plenty of signing bonus money. Here’s why: taxes. Regular salary in Ontario can get slapped with a 50% tax rate. Bonuses come down significantly at around 15%.

Tuch will make $15.7 million in real money next season with $10 million in bonus money. He’ll get $52.5 million of his $84 million in bonuses—that’s 62.5% of his entire paycheck.

The new CBA caps bonus money at 60% of the total deal’s value. It also limits the difference between first and last year payments to 20% instead of Tuch’s 40%.

If Batherson’s camp is serious about getting a Tuch-like structure, the deal needed to happen before September 16. After that date, that structure disappears.

Where Things Stand Now Between Senators and Batherson

At 28, Batherson isn’t the youngest guy on the team. An eight-year extension would take him through his age-36 season, effectively ensuring his career remains in Ottawa.

Younger players like Celebrini had time on their side, motivating shorter-term deals. Batherson doesn’t have that luxury.

Waiting until free agency could see him get six years at most. Signing now guarantees eight.

That’s why there’s a desire to get something done before deadlines. They spur action.

But the path forward requires creativity. Short-term deals might appeal to Batherson—a four or five-year bridge around $10.5 million. When the cap rises to $123 million by 2028 or 2029, he gets another shot at a bigger payday.

It’s a risk both sides take. Batherson could see production plummet, costing millions. Or he becomes a 100-point player and prices himself out of Ottawa entirely.

What to read next:

Patience Is Key for Senators Fans

The likeliest outcome? Batherson stays in Ottawa.

The path to making an extension happen requires more creativity than initially believed. Dollar figures, tax structures, and deadline pressures all converged at the worst possible moment.

What started as a routine contract negotiation turned into a complex chess match. Both sides want it done. Getting there is another story.

We’ll see just how far along that conversation has come. Who knows? Maybe the Senators find a way to bridge the gap. Maybe they move on if the structure doesn’t work.

Either way, the Batherson situation taught everyone something. Deadlines matter. Market conditions shift. And sometimes, the simplest contracts become the hardest to navigate.

Let’s see what happens when the dust settles.