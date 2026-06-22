Senators Commit Highway Robbery in Brady Tkachuk trade

The Ottawa Senators caught the NHL awares, pulling off a Sunday evening blockbuster with the Florida Panthers. The Sens sent their former captain Brady Tkachuk to the Cats in exchange for three first-round picks and one second-rounder.

The deal, by all accounts, was highway robbery. The Senators got a top-10 pick in one of the deepest drafts in years, while adding a late first-rounder gives Ottawa additional firepower, either at the 2026 NHL Draft or for a future trade.

Whatever Ottawa chooses to do with its picks, the fact is that the Panthers pretty much paid through the nose for a declining asset. That’s why Senators GM Steve Staios should quit his day job and become a professional stock trader.

Yes, that’s right. Sunday’s Brady Tkachuk trade is the type of deal stock traders and equity investors dream of. Selling declining assets at a much higher price point than it’s actually worth.

Indeed, Tkachuk has been a declining asset for the last couple of seasons. The former Ottawa captain put up 35 goals and 83 points in all 82 games during the 2022-23 season. Those numbers were career-highs at the time.

The following season, he actually scored 37 times, but saw his point total decline.

In 2024-25, Tkachuk missed 10 games and saw his production dip from 74 points to 55. This past season, he played 60 games, scoring just 22 times and totaling 59 points. What was most concerning, however, was his total disappearing act in the playoffs. Tkachuk did not register a point in the Senators’ loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tkachuk Will Have Hard Time Living Up to Final 2 Years of Contract

Based on the numbers alone, there could be an argument that Tkachuk remains a point-per-game player. His 59 points in 60 games were good, considering he missed time with injuries.

And that’s precisely the thing. There’s reason to believe that injuries may be catching up to the 26-year-old. If he finds it tough to stay healthy, his numbers will decline even more. But even assuming he manages to play 70+ games this upcoming season, his particular style of play could work against him.

The former fourth-overall pick by the Senators generally puts up over 100 penalty minutes. His aggressive, physical style, while well within the Panthers’ ethos, could be something that might actually become counterproductive.

Remaining a tough, physical player could actually become something that the Panthers may want Tkachuk to cut back on moving forward.

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Senators Have Picks and Cap Space to Improve

The Senators, for their part, now have three first-round picks and over $25 million in cap space. The club could now use its picks, replenish its prospect pipeline, and try to cash in on whatever is available in this year’s free-agent market.

Granted, there are no major stars available. But one has to think that wingers like Anthony Mantha, Viktor Arvidsson, or even a defenseman like Rasmus Andersson could all move the needle.

Maybe the Senators have another trade in mind, hence the usefulness of the picks acquired. Whatever the case, the Sens are not likely done at this point. They will be looking to keep up with the Joneses of the Eastern Conference, and now have the wherewithal to do it.