Senators Fans Furious After Brady Tkachuk Traded To Panthers

On Sunday afternoon, the Ottawa Senators pulled off a major move with a divisional rival that left their fans nothing short of completely fuming at how things played out.

The Senators traded captain Brady Tkachuk, their captain whom they selected in the opening round of the 2018 NHL Draft, to the Florida Panthers, where he will now team up with his brother, Matthew Tkachuk.

In return, the Senators didn’t receive a current NHL player or prospect, but instead received the No. 9 and No. 25 overall picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, a top-10 protected 2029 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.

Brady now joins forces with Matthew, who was acquired by the Panthers in a blockbuster summer 2022 trade from the Calgary Flames, and immediately helped Florida advance to three straight berths in the Stanley Cup Final, winning in 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Senators fans continue to fume at Tkachuk, general manager Steve Staois, and the overall situation.

Ottawa Senators Fans Are Left Fuming Over Trade Of Captain Brady Tkachuk To Panthers

Immediately after the bombshell news dropped late on Sunday afternoon, Senators fans began voicing their frustrations on social media. Many of them targeted Tkachuk, who said he didn’t want to leave the Senators after being eliminated in the postseason by Carolina, as well as GM Steve Staios for not getting any NHL-ready talent in return.

This fan exclaimed, “How stupid can you be Ottawa. Trading him to a team on your division. And getting draft choices. Instead of a good player coming back. You’re going to regret this one. 😂”

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “Sold to a divisional rival for the same you could have gotten elsewhere, how Staios didn’t at least add an NHL player onto this is crazy.”

A frustrated fan exclaimed, “This a thuggish betrayal and a horrible trade. Not getting a top 6 forward back is ridiculous. Tkachuk & the Senators organization hid the truth from the fans for months, if not years.”

This fan called Tkachuk a quitter, saying, “Sensadmin when’s the video tribute for this franchise’s worst captain of all time? Thanks for everything, Captain Tkquitter.”

Another fan is already looking forward to giving him a frosty reception next season, saying, “Can’t wait to boo the shit out of him when he returns. He clearly checked out on this team last season while lying through his teeth. Good riddance.”

Finally, this fan said, “Jokes aside, it’s ok Sens fans to boo Brady every time he touches the puck. Don’t think too hard when he makes that first visit as a Panther.”

Brady Tkachuk Is Now With The Panthers

The Senators took Tkachuk in the opening round (fourth overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Named the 10th captain in franchise history in November 2021, Tkachuk has helped guide the Senators to back-to-back playoff appearances. He was one of Ottawa’s most impactful players during last season’s first-round matchup against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, recording four goals and three assists in the six-game series defeat.

But he was held pointless this spring in their four-game sweep against the Carolina Hurricanes, their second-straight postseason loss in the opening round.