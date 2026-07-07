Senators Forced To Respond After Controversial Tkachuk Jersey Trade-In

The Brady Tkachuk chapter in Ottawa Senators history officially ended last month in stunning fashion after the franchise moved on from the former fourth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Tkachuk, who quickly became the face of the organization and eventually wore the captain’s “C,” was shipped to the divisional rival Florida Panthers in a blockbuster move.

The trade reunites him with his brother Matthew Tkachuk, who arrived in Florida after a massive 2022 deal with the Calgary Flames. Matthew played a pivotal role in helping the Panthers reach three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances, capturing championships in 2024 and 2025.

Despite missing the postseason this year due largely to injuries, Florida’s outlook changes significantly with Brady Tkachuk now joining the lineup. Meanwhile, Senators fans were understandably feeling spurned by Tkachuk’s trade request, and the club even ran a promotion in which fans could return their Tkachuk jerseys and get a discount on new gear.

But now, the Senators are responding to the somewhat controversial move.

The Ottawa Senators Address Their Brady Tkachuk Jersey Trade-In

Following the somewhat controversial promotion, the Senators are now responding, saying it was only meant in fun and also not meant to be serious.

“We just want to have a little fun, to be honest,” Senators marketing director Peter Shier said. “I think we were also reflecting the tone and the attitude of a lot of our fans, you know, that was pretty clear.

“It’s not meant to be disparaging, or it’s not meant to be a cheap shot. It’s just simply a creative way to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got some inventory here. You’ve got inventory.’ If we can help you with that, we’ll give you a 40 percent discount on whatever else you want.”

The Ottawa Titans baseball team are got involved in the fallout from Brady Tkachuk’s departure. The team hosted “Forget Brady Day,” which allowed fans to exchange any Tkachuk jersey for a new No. 7 jersey honoring Titans third baseman A.J. Wright during a recent game at Ottawa Stadium.

“We thought that Ottawa would like this,” said Titans GM Martin Boyce. “Just based on the way people were talking online immediately after the trade took place and the information that came out afterwards. We wanted to let Ottawa embrace something positive. Well, let’s find a new No. 7.”

Brady Tkachuk Insisted His Trade Request Wasn’t Based Around Playing With Matthew

During a recent airing of their “Wingmen” podcast, Brady explained to Matthew that his trade request from the Senators wasn’t centered around trying to play with him.

“I made this decision taking you out of it. It wasn’t about you,” he said. “You know how much I love you, but every single time after playing you guys, I was like, ‘Holy cow, that team is incredible and they have a chance to win every single year.'”

“I knew there was a slight chance this was going to become a reality, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up because you never know,” said Matthew.

Now, both brothers will try to help the Panthers get back into Stanley Cup contention.