Breaking: Senators Have Traded Captain Brady Tkachuk

There have already been a few notable trades in the National Hockey League in the weeks following the Stanley Cup victory by the Carolina Hurricanes, but this one instantly jumps to the forefront.

On Sunday afternoon, it was confirmed that the Ottawa Senators have traded captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers, meaning that he’ll join forces with his brother, Matthew Tkachuk.

In return, the Senators received both of Florida’s first-round picks in Friday’s draft — the No. 9 pick originally owned by the Panthers and the No. 25 selection they previously acquired from the Seattle Kraken in a deal involving Mackie Samoskevich earlier on Sunday — along with a 2029 first-round pick and a future second-round selection.