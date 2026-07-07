Senators Fans Stunned After Legend Daniel Alfredsson Defects To Bitter Rival

For the second time in his career, Ottawa Senators franchise legend Daniel Alfredsson has jumped ship and joined a divisional rival. But this time, it has left fans of the club feeling even more confused.

Alfredsson, who served as captain of the Senators and held multiple franchise records during his playing career, had served as an assistant coach with the club since December of 2023, is joining the rival Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach.

The Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday that assistants Derek Lalonde and Mike Van Ryn would not be returning to serve on the staff of coach Jim Hiller, who was hired by the club and GM John Chayka to replace the fired Craig Berube.

But now, Senators fans are understandably unhappy with seeing their franchise icon join forces with the other half of the bitter Battle of Ontario.

Ottawa Senators Fans Left Fuming After Daniel Alfredsson Joins Maple Leafs

The first official reaction was from Michael Andlauer, the majority owner of the Senators, who said he wishes Alfredsson well while also wishing he hadn’t taken a job with an arch rival.

“One of the first moves we made after taking over the franchise was bringing Daniel Alfredsson back into the fold as an assistant coach in December of 2023. I quickly learned that Alfie embodied all the characteristics of what it meant to be an Ottawa Senator,” Andlauer said.

“While I wish he wasn’t joining an arch rival, Alfie is forever an Ottawa Senator and the door will always be open for his return. He has done so much for our organization and community and he has my full respect.”

Meanwhile, the reactions came pouring in from Senators fans, many of whom couldn’t believe that Alfredsson is now on the other side of the Battle of Ontario.

“Sorry to disagree with you, but to me this is rather unforgivable. I have a hard time understanding why he would go to enemy territory. If he went to California or New York, ok, but to effing Toronto? This is a difficult one to process. Can’t help but to wonder what happened,” one fan exclaimed.

One fan said, “It’s been two hours and I am sorry, I cannot see how this is anything but a major fail for the organization.”

This fan said, “How the hell did we let this happen? This is embarrassing as a lifelong Senators fan. What a summer….”

Another fan noted, “Taking just this event in isolation, I wish he could have stayed longer (but eventually, most people do move on). For me, it doesn’t erase what he means to the Sens and Ottawa. I just wish it wasn’t the Leafs; ANY other team would have been better.”

And finally, this fan said, “What a snake. When he went to Detroit I lost respect and now he does this. F****** pos.”

Daniel Alfredsson Jumped Ship During His Playing Days

After playing his entire NHL career with the Senators, Alfredsson jumped ship to the Detroit Red Wings for his final season in 2013-14, and even scored a goal in his return to Ottawa in his first regular season appearance as the opposition.

While he became the first Senators player to have his jersey number retired, this latest defection has understandably left scores of fans feeling very disappointed.