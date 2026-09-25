Senators Suddenly Part Ways With 24-Year Old With ‘Immense Promise’

The Ottawa Senators are trimming their roster ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, and they didn’t have room for one particularly surprising cut.

A 24-year old with “legitimately promising… talent and potential” — as The Athletic described him — doesn’t sound like a player that a team would normally place on waivers.

That’s what the Senators did on Thursday with Leevi Merilainen, though.

He won’t be on the Opening Night NHL roster in Ottawa, and he could be claimed by another team that is intrigued by the goalie’s talent.

Even if Merilainen isn’t claimed on waivers, it goes down as a surprise downturn for a netminder who not too long ago looked like the future in Ottawa.

Why Did Senators Waive Leevi Merilainen?

The Senators didn’t have space to hope for Merilainen to improve on what had been a rough 2025-26 season for him.

“It all came crashing down last season,” The Athletic wrote in its waiver tracker. “Meriläinen slumped to an .860 save percentage in 20 games, which shattered his confidence and nearly cost Ottawa a playoff spot.”

Merilainen had been a really promising player just the year before.

“Meriläinen is coming off a very challenging season in Ottawa, but his talent and potential are legitimately promising,” The Athletic wrote. “In his age-22 season in 2024-25, Meriläinen posted strong results in the AHL (.913 save percentage in 37 games) and was stellar during his brief cup of coffee in the NHL, delivering a .925 save percentage in 12 games.”

Merilainen celebrated his 24th birthday this summer, and he’s not far removed from an impressive season. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him turn it around.

On the flip side, the Senators see him up close more than anyone else. Maybe they have doubts that are warranted.

Still, Merilainen seems to have too much potential to think that he won’t get another chance soon, whether that’s in Ottawa or elsewhere.

Senators Schedule

The Senators have a long delay before they open their NHL season.

The regular season begins in the NHL on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The Senators don’t play until Saturday, Sept. 3. They’ll be on the road in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

They then go to Boston and Detroit for a back-to-back on Oct. 5 and 6.

The Senators aren’t home for the first time until Thursday, Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

That does leave them slightly longer than most teams to get their rosters in order before they have to take the ice for the games that count.

Coming off a tumultuous offseason, though, you’d think Ottawa would love to be out there as soon as possible and start to put together some positive narratives instead.