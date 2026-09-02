New Brady Tkachuk Teammate Brad Marchand Trolls Senators’ Tim Stutzle

Because the Ottawa Senators traded captain Brady Tkachuk to the divisional rival Florida Panthers, it not only means that he’ll be joining forces with brother Matthew Tkachuk, but notorious NHL pests Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett.

The Panthers, who were anything but healthy last season, hope that the addition of Tkachuk can help them return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after three straight years of appearing in the Cup Finals, winning twice over the Edmonton Oilers.

And of course, that also means that the Senators are currently without a captain. Recently, it was revealed that the club is considering at least three different possibilities to fill Tkachuk’s role.

When one of the names was announced, Marchand couldn’t help but react on social media.

Brad Marchand Trolls Ottawa Senators’ Reported Choices Of Brady Tkachuk Replacement As Captain

According to Puck Empire, the Senators are considering one of Thomas Chabot, Tim Stutzle, and Jake Sanderson to fill the captaincy role vacated by Tkachuk when he was traded to Florida.

Puck Empire reported:

“The Ottawa Senators are reportedly “closing in on a decision on who is going to replace Brady Tkachuk,” and their big-three of Thomas Chabot, Tim Stutzle, and Jake Sanderson are believed to be the finalists. Who should get the ‘C’?”

In response, Marchand seemed to imply that nominating Stutzle for the Senators’ captaincy was essentially a joke.

“Hahaha …..Stutzle…..hahaha,” Marchand responded.

Instantly, fans began offering their reactions to the social media jab from Marchand, known throughout his career as one of the League’s best pests.

“Marchy will always be the greatest s**t-stirrer on and off the ice,” one fan said.

This fan said, “If Marchand can be captain of the bruins, Stutzle could be a captain too… Nobody respects Marchand on the ice, probably same as most players in the league for Stutzle… That all said I wouldn’t make Stutzle captain either, he’s too immature and he’s too emotional.”

Clearly not a fan of Marchand, this fan said, “Well Brad is the biggest rat and diver in the league so maybe he should just keep his mouth shut.”

This fan feels Ottawa should go a full season without a captain, saying, “its funny but it is eather true. out of everyone they have, Stutzle and Batherson are the only two who really make sense. if the Senators were a serious team though – theyd go captainless for a season and make someone EARN IT.”

However, Marchand did get at least one fan to agree with him, who said, “Preach Marchand. I’d rather Chabot for captain over Tim Stutzle (the diver).”

The Senators Need A New Captain After Brady Tkachuk Was Traded

The Tkachuk era came to a close this offseason, as he was traded to the Panthers in exchange for a considerable futures-based package including the the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, another first-round pick (conditional) in the 2029 NHL Draft and a second-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

With Tkachuk, the Senators advanced in each of the last two seasons to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after having missed every year since 2017, but failed to make it past the opening round.