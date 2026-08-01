Earlier this offseason, the Ottawa Senators experienced one of the biggest chances in recent franchise history, as captain Brady Tkachuk was traded to the divisional rival Florida Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

However, Senators general manager Steve Staios could soon be forced into yet another difficult situation if he’s not able to get forward Drake Batherson, who is entering the final season of his current contract, to agree to a new pact that keeps him in the Canadian capital city beyond 202y7.

The Ottawa Senators Are Reportedly Not Close To Getting Drake Batherson To Sign A New Contract

According to Senators Insider Bruce Garrioch, the club “isn’t close” to signing Batherson to a new contract.

Garrioch recently wrote in The Ottawa Citizen:

“Batherson, who is entering the final season of a six-year deal worth $4.95 million U.S. annually, is expected by league executives to command as much as $10 million to $11 million per year on the open market. While Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios has opened discussions on an extension, league sources told the Ottawa Citizen they believe the two sides “aren’t close” to an agreement.

Batherson, 28, posted career highs last season with 33 goals and 71 points. He posted 38 helpers in 79 games, and it was the first 30-goal season of his career. In his last four seasons, Batherson has scored 109 of his 149 career National Hockey League goals in a span of 325 games.”

Garrioch then continued by noting that Batherson’s next contract could be shaped by a lucrative deal signed by another top winger with the Los Angeles Kings, according to one league insider he’s spoken with.

“A league insider told the Citizen that Batherson’s camp is likely using Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings as another comparable,” Garrioch wrote. “The 29-year-old Kempe signed an eight-year, $85 million extension with the Kings last November, which will pay him $10.625 million per season.

The insider also pointed out that the Senators have never liked paying up front/signing bonuses, and the structure of several deals now includes that, which is another reason Batherson might be enticed to try the market.”

Drake Batherson Has Spent His Entire NHL Career As A Member Of The Senators

Batherson has spent his entire NHL career as a member of the Senators, who selected him with the 121st overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Batherson made his debut with the Senators during the 2018-19 season, scoring three goals with six assists in 20 games played. He would play the majority of that campaign with the American Hockey League affiliate Belleville Senators, with whom he scored 22 goals with 40 assists in 59 games.

So far, he’s appeared in a total of 479 career NHL regular season games, and has accumulated 149 goals with 215 assists for 364 points and 197 penalty minutes.

Additionally, he’s appeared in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games, during which he’s scored four goals with two assists, along with 14 penalty minutes.