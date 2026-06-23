Ottawa Senators Officially Acquire Former top Pick as Brady Tkachuk Replacement

The Ottawa Senators made the biggest trade in recent franchise memory on Sunday, sending captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in exchange for three first-round picks, including No. 9 and 25 in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Unsurprisingly, given that the team that have made the post-season in back-to-back years are wanting to use those as trade pieces rather than picking two prospects, and just two days after the Tkachuk deal, they’ve already landed a much younger replacement.

Ottawa Senators Acquire William Eklund From the San Jose Sharks

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Senators had interest in San Jose Sharks rising star William Eklund, and moments later, the deal was confirmed, first reported by TSN’s Chris Johnston.

Many expected the Senators to use picks No. 9 and 25 to find a more proven upgrade, but instead, the team opted to find a young winger at the age of 23 who is yet to come into his own at the National Hockey League level. On top of Eklund, the Senators are also adding prospects Kasper Halttunen and Brandon Svoboda, giving the Senators some exciting pieces for the future.

As for the return, Ottawa are giving up the No. 9 overall pick acquired in the trade of Tkachuk, despite many pleading with the team to keep the pick or use it in a much bigger trade package, with the deal being made official on social media.

William Eklund has Upside as a Top-Six Winger

Originally selected No. 7 in the 2021 NHL Draft, Eklund has come into his own over the past two seasons, posting a combined 32 goals and 111 points across 155 games played for a Sharks team that struggled to initiate offense around him (beyond Macklin Celebrini). Given that he’s not yet had his breakout campaign, there is inherent risk for the Senators in this deal, but for a player with 50 goals and 163 points in just 252 NHL games played, it’s easy to see why the Senators bet on Eklund’s upside.

However, to give up the No. 9 overall pick in a draft that could bring with it key pieces of the future, it’s definitely a massive risk for the Senators, who clearly believe that around the forward core of Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto, Eklund could thrive in a big way.

On paper, this move could look fantastic for the Senators moving forward, and while Eklund doesn’t bring the physicality and the presence that Tkachuk has provided for the past eight years, the offensive upside could arguably make him a better fit for this roster moving forward into Stanley Cup contention. Ultimately though, to get good, young players, teams need to give up significant assets, and while this team could come back to bite Ottawa in the years to come depending on what San Jose do with the pick, if they can get the best out of a 23-year-old with a very bright future ahead, it will pan out as a good move for both teams.