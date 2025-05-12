NHL Writer Links Claude Giroux to Old Team

In 2021-22, veteran forward Claude Giroux was one of the top options on the trade market. The Philadelphia Flyers had fallen down the standings, and the veteran forward was a free agent at the end of the year. He would wind up being traded to the Florida Panthers before signing with the Ottawa Senators in NHL Free Agency.

Giroux signing with Ottawa was a full circle moment. He played junior hockey in the Ottawa area from 2004 to 2008. This includes his three-year stint with the Gatineau Olympiques in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The Senators had the veteran forward as their top target that summer. And in 2022-23, he replayed their faith in a major way. He scored 35 goals and 79 points in 82 games as the team nearly made the playoffs.

His offense tapered off a bit in the following two seasons. However, he did help the Senators make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. And he did so by recording two seasons of at least 50 points.

Now, he is a pending unrestricted free agent once again this summer. Giroux has proven he can still provide some offensive depth for a contending team. He is 37, so retirement is an option. If he decides to play, though, a number of teams will be interested in his services.

Bleacher Report writer Adam Getz recently compiled a list of five landing spots for the Senators forward. One of these landing spots is quite intriguing. Getz named the Flyers as a potential destination for the veteran forward.

“The Flyers took a big step backwards in the standings this season, but they are looking to bounce back and get closer to playoff contention in 2025-26. While Giroux would not be the player he was at his peak in Philadelphia, they would not need him to be the focal point of the offense or the team,” Getz wrote of the fit in Philadelphia.

How Claude Giroux Would Fit Within Flyers Roster

When Giroux played in Philadelphia, he was one of their main stars. More than that, he wore the “C” as the captain of the team. He had a ton of responsibility, and he was looked to as the leader of the locker room.

As Getz noted, he won’t need to do that if he signed for a second stint. Philadelphia has an established core in place that is leading the way offensively. Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny are two of the team’s better forwards. And Matvei Michkov has the potential to become one of the best players in the game.

Giroux would likely play a middle-six role in Philadelphia. He would provide needed veteran leadership to players like Michkov as he develops his game. And he can still score a goal or two needed on the ice.

Is a Giroux-Philly Reunion Likely?

The fit makes a lot of sense for both sides. Giroux can close out his career with the team he started with. And the Flyers would add an effective veteran to the lineup who can aid their rebuild.

However, Giroux is going to have multiple options this summer. If he wants to play, his market shouldn’t be limited to rebuilding teams. And despite their 2023-24 push for a playoff spot, the Flyers are still working through a rebuild.

Giroux does not have a lot of time left on his career. He is still searching for a Stanley Cup, as well. If he gets a chance to win a Stanley Cup in 2025-26, it’s hard to imagine the veteran forward from passing up on that chance. Even if there is a good opportunity available with the Flyers.