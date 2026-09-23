Dan Vladar Leaves Flyers Game After Scary Scene in Boston

The Philadelphia Flyers returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs earlier this spring and enjoyed a round one series victory over the bitter rival Pittsburgh Penguins – and they had goaltender Dan Vladar, in large part, to thank for that.

However, as the Flyers continue preparations for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL campaign, fans everywhere loyal to the orange and black are left holding their collective breath thanks to the latest worrying development involving Vladar.

The Philadelphia Flyers Have Lost Goaltender Dan Vladar In Worrying Injury Development

During the Flyers’ preseason game on Tuesday evening against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, Vladar was injured after the skate of Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot made contact with his arm; he departed the game favoring his right arm and shoulder while crouched down.

Right away, Flyers fans began showing concern for their starting goaltender.

“Hoping the reason he left is so nothing more happens and not because he can’t play, I don’t trust woll and kolosov to be able to do what he does,” this fan said.

Another fan said, “i feel it’s precautionary or minor scare 1st game and they have a week to be ready.”

Already thinking ahead, this fan said, “Danny, might not be a bad idea to give Winnipeg a call and get an asking price for Hellebuyck.”

Dan Vladar Is Starting His Second Year With The Flyers

Vladar began his career in the Czech Republic before moving to North America after the Boston Bruins selected him 75th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

He developed in the USHL, AHL and ECHL before reaching the NHL during Boston’s 2020 playoff run, making his debut in relief against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He earned his first NHL start the following season and stopped 34 shots in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Bruins traded Vladar to the Calgary Flames in 2021, where he spent four seasons before he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers as a free agent in 2025. In his first year with the Flyers, Vladar went 29-14-7 with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

During the summer, the Flyers, who acquired fellow goaltender Joseph Woll in a deal with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, extended Vladar with a five-year, $27.5 million contract.