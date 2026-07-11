Philadelphia Flyers Actively Looking to Deal Veteran Defenseman

The Philadelphia Flyers have caused absolute chaos this summer, and after forcing the Anaheim Ducks to pay Leo Carlsson $18 million per year over the next five seasons, they’re pivoting to figure out their roster situation ahead of the 2026/27 regular season.

With a young core that’s led by Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett and Porter Martone, the Flyers future appears bright following their Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance in 2026, but this is a roster that still needs some upgrades before they take a leap into genuine contender status. That means that GM Daniel Briere still has some work to do this off-season, and now, it appears as though they’ll continue looking to deal a veteran defenseman.

Rasmus Ristolainen’s Name Remains Active in Trade Talks

One player that the Flyers have been rumored to deal for a number of years now is veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, and while we’re yet to see much action on that front, according to NHL Insider David Pagnotta, his name is still very active in trade talks as the off-season rolls on ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

“Rasmus Ristolainen’s still out there, there’s still conversations with teams there,” Pagnotta said.

Unfortunately for the Flyers and Ristolainen, the past few years of his career have been hampered by injury, as he’s played in a combined 138 games over the last three seasons, and as a result, teams haven’t been too inclined to give up too much for him. When healthy, he can be a very effective second-pairing defenseman, but even with the salary cap going up the way it has, teams aren’t exactly lining up for someone that can’t be trusted to play 70+ games a season.

Can the Flyers Deal Rasmus Ristolainen Before the Season Begins?

When healthy, Ristolainen has been effective however, as he posted a combined 33 points and a +13 differential over the past two seasons, and with great size at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, it’s no surprise that plenty of teams have a certain amount of interest in the right-shot defenseman.

This summer, we’ve already seen Darnell Nurse and his entire contract traded, and with Ristolainen being owed just $5.1 million in 2026/27 in the final year of his contract, he’s a very tradable piece that a contending team would love to add to the back end of their roster. Obviously, there’s been plenty of interest over the past 18 months and no deal made yet, but for teams that want to add grit and the high floor that Ristolainen brings whenever he’s on the ice, he would be a fantastic pickup for any team showing interest in him.

Time will tell if the Flyers can get a deal done, as there’s a chance that rival GM’s are being very cautious of Daniel Briere following the blockbuster offer sheet to Leo Carlsson, but business is business, so expect to hear several teams showing interest in Ristolainen ahead of the 2026/27 season as contenders look to bulk up their blue line for the season ahead.