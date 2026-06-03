Daniel Briere Reveals Flyers’ Plans for Goalie Dan Vladar

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere revealed the team’s plans for goalie Dan Vladar, who is eligible for a contract extension.

The Flyers signed Vladar as a free agent this past offseason to a two-year, $6.7 million deal carrying a $3.35 million cap hit.

The Czechia native made good on that contract, and more, as he was arguably the Flyers’ MVP this past season. In 52 games played, Vladar went 29-14-7 with a 2.42 GAA and a .906 SV%.

He also helped the Flyers get back to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. The Flyers then beat their cross-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, in six games in the first round before being swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. Vladar played extremely well in the postseason, playing in 10 games for Philadelphia with a 2.18 GAA and a .922 SV%, while recording two shutouts.

Flyers Want Dan Vladar Back Long Term

Given how good he was for Philadelphia this past season, it makes sense why the Flyers want to sign Vladar to a contract extension when he becomes eligible for one on July 1.

Speaking to NHL.com, Briere flat-out admitted that re-signing Vladar to a long-term contract extension is the team’s priority right now.

“He’s a priority; I’m not going to hide from that. It feels like he wants to be in Philly, and we want him there,” Briere said.

To that end, Vladar recently posted on social media, indicating the love he has for the Flyers and their fans.

“Thank you for Flyers fans for a unbelievable first year here in Philly,” Vladar wrote on Instagram.

According to Briere, Vladar was the team’s MVP this past season.

“He was our MVP, so it’s tough to not like what he’s done. We’re definitely interested in extending him. … We feel our prospect goalies need a little bit more time still. So, ideally we would love to extend Dan Vladar,” Briere said.

How Much Will Dan Vladar Make on His Next Contract?

With one season left at $3.35 million on his current contract, it’s fair to assume that Vladar is going to want — and get — a raise on his next contract.

Given he is the Flyers’ starting goalie, a multi-year contract extension in the $5 million to $6 million range is not out of the question, especially given how well he played for the Flyers this past season. That’s about how much average starting goalies make in the NHL, and based on his play this past year, Vladar was above average.

That being said, the Flyers can’t afford to completely break the bank on Vladar, as he doesn’t have a great track record. Before this season, Vladar had played in parts of six seasons for the Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames, but he was never able to become more than a mediocre backup.

Obviously, he’s feeling good in Philadelphia, and the numbers back up that he appears to have turned a corner in his NHL career. At age 28, he’s in the prime of his athletic career, so he should have several years of solid play left for the Flyers. Still, giving him big money on a long-term deal is a risk, but one that Briere and the Flyers appear willing to take.

Look for the team and player to ultimately come to a deal on a long-term deal, but only time will tell if Vladar will live up to it or not.