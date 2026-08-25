Former Flyers $50 Million Veteran Forward Says Goodbye To NHL

It appears as though former Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes, who spent a portion of his career with the franchise, has reached the end of the road in the National Hockey League.

Hayes, who was an original draft selection of the Chicago Blackhawks, has signed a one-year contract with AK Bars Kazan of the KHL in Russia.

Former NHL Forward Kevin Hayes Spent A Portion Of His Career With The Philadelphia Flyers

Hayes, who wasn’t able to come to an agreement with the Blackhawks on a contract, would later become an unrestricted free agent and sign with the New York Rangers, a key divisional rival of the Flyers.

He would play the first several years of his career with the Rangers before being dealt to the Winnipeg Jets at the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline.

Later that summer, he would sign with the Flyers, inking a seven-year, $50 million deal. He posted 41 points in 69 games during his first season, then excelled in the 2020 playoffs with 13 points in 16 games as the Flyers eventually moved to round two.

But his production began to decline the following year, when he managed 31 points in 55 games before undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. The 2021-22 season proved to be a struggle for Hayes, who dealt with multiple surgeries, a blood infection, and the tragic death of his brother, Jimmy, who had also played in the NHL. Despite those challenges, he still recorded 31 points in 48 games and was a Bill Masterton Trophy finalist.

Hayes’ final season in Philadelphia saw him briefly move to the top line because of an injury to Sean Couturier, and he would finish the year with 54 points.

The Flyers Traded Kevin Hayes To The Blues

In the summer of 2023, Hayes would be dealt again, this time to the St. Louis Blues. He would only play a single season in St. Louis, appearing in 76 games and recording 13 goals with 16 assists.

Finally, in 2024, he would be traded along with a draft selection to the Pittsburgh Penguins in return for future considerations. He’d tally 13 goals with 10 assists in 64 games in his first year in Pittsburgh.

But he would only play in 28 games in 2025-26, registering eight points while also frequently being designated a healthy scratch.

Hayes concluded his NHL career with 185 goals and 261 assists in 805 games, and eight goals and 18 assists in 56 playoff games.