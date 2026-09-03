Former Flyers Captain Chris Pronger Has Blunt Take On Matvei Michkov

The Philadelphia Flyers returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time in several years, and defeated the in-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins in a thrilling six-game series in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal.

And while their run came to a close in the following round against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, there is plenty to be excited for about the future if you’re a Flyers fan.

But the Flyers are also hoping for a bounce-back performance from young forward Matvei Michkov, who will be entering the third season of his NHL career. Already, he’s had run-ins with now-former coach John Tortorella along with current coach Rick Tocchet while also facing allegations that he wasn’t taking his conditioning seriously enough.

What does former Flyers captain Chris Pronger expect of Michkov in 2026-27?

Former Philadelphia Flyers Captain Chris Pronger Offers Blunt Take On Matvei Michkov

While making an appearance on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Flyers Talk podcast, former Flyers captain Chris Pronger noted that the Russian forward will have to earn opportunities from Tocchet while also noting that there is still plenty more for him to give in terms of his development.

“I think he’s going to earn the opportunities that he’s going to be given,” Pronger said. “I think that’s probably where Rick Tocchet wanted to come in from.”

“If we’re just going to speak about his season last year, he came in out of shape,” Pronger continued. “He had his struggles early. … I think there’s a lot left on the bone with respect to his development and getting him to that next level.”

Michkov had an impactful first season in the NHL, appearing in 80 games and scoring 26 goals with 37 assists, putting himself into the conversation for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.

However, he reportedly arrived at Training Camp last fall out of shape and saw his offense dip by 12 points. But based on what he’s seen so far, Pronger is optimistic that he’ll bounce back.

“I think you can tell, just by the pictures that I’ve seen this summer and some of the training videos and some of the things that he has posted,” Pronger said. “I think everybody can expect a much improved, very well-prepared Matvei Michkov for his third season and last of his entry-level deal.”

There May Be Growing Pains Yet For Michkov

Pronger, who had an extensive career in the NHL that included a Stanley Cup win in 2007 along with a Stanley Cup Final appearance with the Flyers in 2010, believes that the chance for growing pains for a young player like Michkov are still possible.

“I don’t think you treat any player exactly the same,” Pronger said. “You kind of meet them where they are. Some want you to talk quietly to them and some don’t want you talking in front of the team. There are different ways to go about it. Some want to be talked to very directly and others you want to beat around the bush. You get to know their personalities, you get to know how to connect with them in a positive manner so that you get the most out of them. I don’t think there’s a one size fits all as it relates to that.”

The Flyers open Training Camp in just under three weeks.