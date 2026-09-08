Flyers Confirm Major New Arena News

After nearly three decades of playing at the historic Spectrum in South Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers moved into Xfinity Mobile Arena (originally called CoreStates Center) in 1996.

The upcoming campaign will the be 30th season that both teams call the venue home, but that won’t be the case much longer. Renderings have been released of a brand new venue that both teams will call home starting in 2030 and bringing an end to their run at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Adding to the intrigue of the vast new project is that the new venue will be built on the exact site of the Spectrum, located a short distance away from their current venue.

The Philadelphia Flyers Are Officially Moving To A New Arena In 2030

The organization is calling the new building the largest privately funded project in the city’s history, and it will be constructed on the exact site of the former Spectrum.

“This is a new era for Philadelphia sports,” Comcast chairman Brian Roberts said. “To build our future where Ed Snider and the Spectrum made history makes this project truly special. Working with HBSE, we are creating a world-class experience worthy of Philadelphia’s incredible fans.”

The Flyers, who began play in 1967 at the Spectrum, will return to the site of their only two Stanley Cup victories in team history in the mid-1970s.

“This new arena will be a state-of-the-art home worthy of the Flyers, their fans, and the entire city,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Comcast Spectacor and HBSE’s commitment to this project reflects a shared belief in Philadelphia’s future and a lasting investment in the city’s economic vitality.”

The New Arena For The Flyers Represents A New Era Of Philadelphia Sports

Promising a “new era” of sports in south Philadlephia, the venue is expected to open in 2030 in time for the WNBA’s new expansion club.

“Philly fans deserve the best arena in the world, and we are excited to partner with Comcast to deliver just that. This privately funded arena will be the home to moments and memories that define this city for generations,” said Josh Harris, Co-Founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers. “We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us and look forward to partnering with Mayor Parker and Council President Kenyatta Johnson to transform a site rich with history, while creating thousands of jobs, driving lasting economic impact and delivering an arena that honors the deep sports and entertainment culture of the city. I’m grateful to my partners David Blitzer, David Adelman, Brian Roberts and Dan Hilferty for helping make this vision a reality.”

“This is a new era for Philadelphia sports. To build our future where Ed Snider and the Spectrum made history makes this project truly special. Working with HBSE, we are creating a world-class experience worthy of Philadelphia’s incredible fans,” said Brian Roberts, Chairman of Comcast Corporation.

This means that the current home of the Flyers and Sixers will likely be demolished at some point shortly after the relocation a few hundred feet away.