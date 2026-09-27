Flyers With Defiant Response Following Bizarre Zegras Penalty

The Philadelphia Flyers took a defiant stance against the NHL’s rule on tucked-in jerseys, making their position clear before puck drop on Saturday. Every player on the ice for warmups came out with their jerseys tucked in — a visual callback to the penalty call that cost Trevor Zegras in the team’s previous game.

While some players said it was just a “fun” response and a chance to stand with a teammate, it will be interesting to see whether the NHL finds it funny.

The Zegras Penalty

The situation stems from Zegras being whistled for tucking his jersey in during the Flyers’ last outing, an infraction that left plenty of fans and players critical of the newly enforced rule.

Players have been asked about it since the penalty, including those on other teams. Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers said it wasn’t a big deal, but noted that he’s been tucking his jersey in for years. It will take some adjusting.

Seeing a player get a two-minute penalty for the way he was wearing a jersey will also take some getting used to. Zegras, known for his creativity and flair both on and off the ice, found himself on the wrong side of a rule that isn’t exactly top of mind for most fans watching at home.

The Flyers’ Response

Rather than let the moment pass quietly, the Flyers decided to make a statement. The entire team skated out for warmups with their jerseys tucked in, a coordinated show of solidarity with their teammate. It was a lighthearted but pointed message, and it caught a lot of attention around the league on Saturday afternoon.

Defenseman Jamie Drysdale was asked about the decision, explaining that the group simply “wanted to have some fun with it.” Drysdale made clear the display was a one-time thing, confirming the Flyers won’t be pushing their luck by keeping the tuck in during actual regular-season play, when it would risk drawing more penalties.

Fans of the Flyers seemed to overwhelmingly like the response — a team backing one of its own without letting the situation escalate into anything that could hurt them competitively. Whether the NHL views it the same way is another question. Leagues generally don’t love feeling like they’re being playfully called out by an organization, and it wouldn’t be a shock if the Flyers hear from the league office, even if only informally.

Why the Rule Exists

Technically, the rule hasn’t changed. The NHL is simply telling officials to enforce it.

The rule (added originally in 2013) states that player numbers on the back must not be covered or obstructed by equipment or a tucked-in jersey. Players are given a warning to untuck their jersey. If they fail to do so, it results in a two-minute minor penalty for delay of game.

Whether or not the rule is enforced consistently going forward remains to be seen, but for one night at least, Zegras got a show of support from his entire locker room — jerseys tucked and all.