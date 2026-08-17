Flyers Linked To Former $34.8 Million Star Forward

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere has been among the boldest of NHL executives during the offseason, highlighted by his record-breaking offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson that ultimately was matched.

While the Flyers didn’t get Carlsson, Briere demonstrated that he’s willing to take bold actions to try and get his club into Stanley Cup contention and back to the mountaintop for what would be the first time since the mid-1970s.

Not only did Briere acquire goaltender Joseph Woll from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a multi-player trade earlier in the summer, but he also signed depth forward Noel Acciari, a former member of the in-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

But could another bold swing be coming from Briere?

The Philadelphia Flyers Have Been Listed As A Potential Landing Spot For Former No. 2 Overall Pick Patrik Laine

According to a recent piece by NHL Insider Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report, the Flyers make sense as a landing spot for forward Patrik Laine, who remains an unrestricted free agent and without a contract for next season.

Yerdon wrote:

“Philadelphia was arguably the most aggressive team this offseason, given the monster offer sheet they signed Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson to, only to see the Ducks match it. They went big and didn’t come away with the prize, but they could be more budget-conscious and potentially get a win with a lottery ticket in Patrik Laine.

The Flyers are on a solid path under coach Rick Tocchet with Trevor Zegras, Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov leading the way. Philly could use a bit more pop offensively, however, and adding a power-play weapon like Laine would certainly help to that end.”

Yerdon also noted that Laine’s struggles on the defensive side of the puck, along with his reputation of going through peaks and valleys offensively, could potentially hinder his place in the Flyers’ lineup if they decided to sign him.

“However, a lot of what helped Tocchet and the Flyers last season was the youthful exuberance in their lineup and their overall ability to adapt to the game and adjust to new situations game to game. Laine’s struggles defensively and his streaky offense might be an awkward fit given they’re also going through similar motions with the younger Michkov.

Still, goals are goals, and if Tocchet and GM Danny Brière see a way to make it work and do so on the cheap, it’s a pairing that might be just wacky enough to work.”

Patrik Laine Has Spent The Last Two Seasons With The Canadiens

Laine, who was taken with the second overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft (one selection behind Auston Matthews) by the Winnipeg Jets, has played for a handful of clubs during his career, including the Columbus Blue Jackets as well as the Jets and Canadiens.

Over the last two seasons, he’s been limited to just 57 games, during which he’s tallied 20 goals with 14 assists.

In his NHL career, he’s scored 224 goals with 198 assists in 537 games, while adding another eight goals and nine assists in 26 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.