Darkhorse Team Named Early Fit for Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell on home ice in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. As a result, they are eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And hockey fans are preparing for the Mitch Marner sweepstakes to kick into gear in NHL Free Agency.

Marner is a free agent on July 1, when the NHL’s new league year begins. Any team with significant cap space at its disposal will check in on the star winger. He will have a ton of landing spots to choose from. The media did not take long to theorize about potential landing spots.

One NHL writer compiled an extensive list of potential destinations following Game 7. Bleacher Report’s Adam Getz laid out nine potential teams who could pursue Marner. This includes the Philadelphia Flyers, who are looking to compete sooner rather than later.

“The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to accelerate out of the rebuild stage. They played excellent two-way hockey the last couple of seasons but were hampered by two critical weaknesses: poor goaltending and a lack of star power,” Getz wrote.

“Marner would address the latter problem. The Flyers do have some capable wingers in Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, and Tyson Foerster, and Matvei Michkov is a future star. But Marner is on a different level and would push the Flyers’ gluttony of second- and third-liner wingers down the depth chart. becoming the best player in a Flyers jersey since Claude Giroux left in 2022.”

Mitch Marner Could Change Flyers’ Trajectory

There are some concerns about Marner in NHL Free Agency. His playoff performances have come under scrutiny, for instance. He has just eight goals over his last 50 playoff games. In comparison, Toronto teammate Max Pacioretty has eight goals in his previous 27 playoff games.

The postseason efforts will remain a concern until he puts together a game-breaking performance in the playoffs. What will draw teams like the Flyers to him is the fact that he has the ability to take over games. He shows it rather often during the regular season.

Marner is 12th in the NHL in terms of Goals For Per 60 Minutes at five-on-five dating back to 2019-20, according to Evolving Hockey. He is eighth in Goals Above Replacement and Wins Above Replacement during this time, as well. The Maple Leafs star is a game-changing player and has been for a long time.

Maple Leafs’ Marner Not Focused on Future After Game 7

Marner will make some major decisions over the next few weeks and months. However, none of that was on his mind on Sunday night. The Maple Leafs star didn’t have a ton to say about his future after the loss to the Panthers.

“I don’t have any thoughts right now. Pretty devastated with what just happened. I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I’ve always said,” he said, via Sportsnet.

However, he did take some time to reflect on his time in the city. Marner was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. Toronto wanted him as part of their core. And that has meant the world to the pending unrestricted free agent.

“It’s meant everything. They took maybe a risky pick on a small kid from Toronto. I’ve been forever grateful to be able to wear this Maple Leaf and be a part of some of the great legends here … Never taken a day for granted and always loved it,” he said.