Flyers Steal Goalie From Conference Rival In Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to build on their successful campaign that saw them return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020 and enjoy their first postseason series victory since 2012.

Their opening-round series victory was thanks in large part to the play of goaltender Dan Vladar, whom the Flyers acquired last offseason from the Calgary Flames. By all indications, it appears as though the Flyers and general manager Daniel Briere are close to locking up Vladar to a multi-year contract extension as a reward for his strong play and a show of faith in what he can provide for them over the next several seasons.

But Briere has also pulled off a major trade with an Eastern Conference rival, bringing additional stability to their goaltending position.

The Philadelphia Flyers Acquired Goaltender Joseph Woll From The Toronto Maple Leafs

On Tuesday afternoon, Briere swung a trade with new Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka. He acquired goaltender Joseph Woll along with defenseman Simon Benoit in return for goaltender Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

It brings a close to the tenure of Ersson with the Flyers, who made him their fifth round (143rd overall pick) in the 2017 NHL Draft. During his time in Philadelphia, he amassed a record of 65-50-17 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage with seven shutouts.

Meanwhile, Andrae was taken 54th overall by the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft. He’s appeared in 107 career regular season games, and has tallied three goals with 17 assists. He’s also contributed an assist in four career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Joseph Woll Is Now With The Philadelphia Flyers

As Briere would explain, he couldn’t pass up a chance to upgrade Philadelphia’s goaltending and pair another effective player with Vladar to try and maximize their chances for success.

“We thought it was a chance to improve the team, help them take another step,” Briere said shortly after the trade was completed. “Sam has been a fantastic teammate, really loved in the room, both him and Emil. We just felt in Sam’s case, it’s one of those where it might be time for a change of scenery for him, and hopefully it gives him that chance to take another step. Did well in the second half last year and down the stretch. He’s a gamer, but I think it was time for him to get a chance elsewhere. We felt Woll, it’s a step forward for us and he’ll be able to help (Dan Vladar) in a tandem role.”

Woll was taken by the Maple Leafs in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, and would make his debut in the 2021-22 NHL season.

So far in his career, he’s racked up a 63-43-9 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage with four shutouts. He’s also posted a 6-6 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage with one shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He still has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $10.98 million contract with a modest $3.67 million salary cap hit.