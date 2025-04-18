Insider Links Flyers to Surprising Star Maple Leafs’ Player in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Flyers failed to make the playoffs this season and could be aggressive this season.

The Flyers are projected to have over $24.7 million in cap space this offseason, according to PuckPedia. With that much cap space, Philadelphia can be aggressive in the offseason, and NHL insider Kevin Kurtz of The Athletic expects that to be the case.

Not only does Kurtz think the Flyers will look to bolster their roster, he also believes they could try and offer sheet Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies.

“The 22-year-old is having a breakthrough season with 29 goals and 55 points in 76 games. He’s exactly what the Flyers need: a power winger with size (6-foot-3, 227 pounds) who can score on the power play, where he has five goals and 15 points,” Kurtz wrote. “Knies wouldn’t solve the Flyers’ problems at center, but he’d give them some needed offensive depth and physicality up front. His unique skill set was detailed here by colleague James Mirtle.

“Knies’ availability could depend on whether the Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Mitch Marner. If the Maple Leafs can’t afford Knies, the Flyers could be interested. And, of course, Briere has already done business with Toronto, dealing Scott Laughton there last month,” Kurtz added.

Knies is a pending RFA and could get a massive payday. The star forward recorded 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 games this season.

Flyers GM Open to Spending in Offseason

Daniel Briere, the general manager of the Flyers, is open to spending on star players this offseason.

After the Flyers were sellers at the trade deadline, Briere spoke to the media and said he hopes to be aggressive and buyers this summer in free agency.

“It’s possible. It’s too early to tell who’s there and who’s not,” Briere said. “We definitely have a little more flexibility… Realistically, down the road it’s going to open up even more when some of the dead money comes off the books. But yeah, there’s going to be a little opening this year and it’s possible we’re going to be able to do some things this year.”

The Flyers finished the season with a record of 33-39-10 and had the worst record in the East. Philadelphia hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2019-20 season.

Knies Wants to Remain With Maple Leafs

Knies has been an impactful player for Toronto, but will have several teams interested in him as an RFA.

The star young forward is a great power forward as he can play a physical role, as well as score. Yet, his name was brought up in trade rumors due to Toronto looking to acquire Mikko Rantanen.

Yet, the Maple Leafs opted not to move him, and Knies was glad, as he says he wants to be in Toronto.

“A little nerve-wracking. I wanted to stay here and be a part of this group. But I tried to not focus on it. It’s out of my control so I let them handle their business and fortunately I’m still here and just excited,” Knies said.

Knies was selected 57th overall in the 2021 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.