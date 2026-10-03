Philadelphia Flyers Make Big Joseph Woll Decision for Hurricanes Game

The Philadelphia Flyers are facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

After losing their first two games of the season, the Flyers will be aiming to win their first game of the campaign against Carolina.

Now, as the Flyers prepare for their game against the Hurricanes, they have made a notable decision with goaltender Joseph Woll.

Joseph Woll to Start Second Straight Game for Flyers

Based on the Flyers’ morning skate lines, Woll is expected to be their starting goalie against the Hurricanes.

This is a notable decision by the Flyers. Woll just started their last game against the New Jersey Devils. Yet, when looking at how well he played against the Devils, it makes sense that he is starting back-to-back games. He stopped 41 out of 44 shots against New Jersey in Philadelphia’s overtime loss.

Looking at Woll

Due to his strong first start of the season, Woll has a .937 save percentage right now. This comes after he had a 15-16-7 record, a 3.34 goals-against average, and an .899 save percentage in 39 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Woll is aiming to have a bounce-back season with the Flyers in 2026-27. When looking at his past numbers, he has the potential to do so. In 2024-25, he had a .909 save percentage in 42 games. He also had a .907 save percentage in 25 games for Toronto in 2023-24.

It will now be interesting to see if Woll can put together another good game for the Flyers against the Hurricanes. The Flyers desperately need to get back into the win column, so they will be relying heavily on the former Leafs netminder.