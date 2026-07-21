Philadelphia Flyers Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia had a solid season last year as they returned to the postseason after posting a 43-27-10 record during regular season play. This broke a five year playoff drought, dating back to the 2019-2020 season. Their campaign came to an end in a round two exit versus the Carolina Hurricanes. They aim to maintain their playoff status next season in what is a loaded eastern conference.

Who are Philadelphia’s Additions?

Key additions: Noel Acciari, Simon Benoit, Cam Dineen, Danila Klimovich, Zach Aston-Reese, Jack Studnicka, Joseph Woll

The biggest add of the summer for Philadelphia is in net. They acquired goaltender Joseph Woll from the Toronto Maple Leafs to backup Dan Vladar in net. The rest of the additions are mainly depth players. In terms of extensions, the Flyers have been active. Vladar received a five year $27.5 million extension with the team after having a career year this past season in goal. Forward Tyson Foerster was locked up on a long-term eight year $56.8 million deal. Trevor Zegras was extended for four years at $36.5 million after a successful first season with his new club. Defenseman Jamie Drysdale also inked a four year extension; his deal comes in at $26 million. General manager Daniel Briere made waves after he tried to snag Leo Carlsson from the Anaheim Ducks by signing the star Swedish forward to an $18 million offer sheet. However, the Ducks wound up matching in the end as they hang onto their franchise player.

Who are Philadelphia’s Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Rodrigo Abols, Emil Andrae, Samuel Ersson, Adam Ginning, Luke Glendening, Garnet Hathaway, Noel Juulsen, Boris Katchouk, Christian Kyrou, Lane Pederson, Anthony Richard, Philip Tomasino, Garrett Wilson

Former backup Samuel Ersson moves on to Toronto; he was part of the Flyers package in the Woll trade. Defenseman Emil Andrae also featured in the Woll trade as he will join him with the Maple Leafs. Garnet Hathaway, the physical grizzled veteran, heads off to the Florida Panthers. Otherwise, Philadelphia has not lost much of note this offseason.

It will be a tall task for this Flyers team to get back in the playoffs next season in what will likely be a tight eastern conference race. They will need their top young players to step up in order to remain in the big dance. What can top prospect Porter Martone do in his first full season in the NHL after impressing in his initial foray? Can Matvei Michkov win back the trust of coach Rick Tocchet and bounce back in year three after a sophomore slump this past year? How does the freshly extended Foerster perform in what will hopefully be a fully healthy campaign for him? How does the goaltending look; a position that has been weak in recent memory for this team. Can Vladar maintain his strong form from last year? Can Woll provide more support behind him in net?

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.