Flyers Willing to Trade Two Forwards to Land $69 Million Star

The Philadelphia Flyers remain interested in making a major acquisition. General manager Daniel Briere previously shocked many around the NHL by giving Anaheim Ducks star Leo Carlsson an $18 million AAV contract. Although the move ultimately failed and the Ducks re-signed the center, Briere is still eyeing a star forward and has the money to make a deal.

Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco has revealed that the Flyers were in the Kirill Marchenko sweepstakes. The reporter also claimed that Briere was willing to offer three specific pieces to the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Russian. This package included two NHL-ready forwards and an attractive draft pick.

“While these players are not ones the Flyers are shopping or even have offered in proposed trades, a package involving forwards Alex Bump and Noah Cates along with a first-round draft pick is one the Flyers were willing to offer up, per sources,” writes Di Marco.

The Blue Jackets, however, ultimately opted to accept a trade offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs instead. In the deal, Columbus acquired Matthew Knies, among other pieces. As Di Marco points out, the Philadelphia Flyers were not willing to offer up a star player such as Knies. Marchenko signed a six-year, $75 million contract ($12.5 million AAV) with Toronto as part of the deal.

Despite missing out on Carlsson and Marchenko, Philadelphia is quickly moving on to Plan C. According to Di Marco, Briere is “keeping tabs” on Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin. Detroit’s former captain is looking for a way out of town, and the Red Wings are locked in trade negotiations with interested NHL teams.

Philadelphia Flyers Willing to Make Similar Trade Offer for Dylan Larkin

The Philadelphia Flyers, however, have a major hurdle to jump in order to officially land Larkin. Due to a no-trade clause in his $69 million contract, the star has full control over his next move. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently revealed that the center expanded his wish list to about eight teams. Nevertheless, the Flyers are not among these clubs.

Despite this significant hiccup, Philadelphia remains interested in Larkin. According to Di Marco, Briere would even offer the same package to Detroit that he was willing to send to Columbus for Marchenko. Even if the Red Wings accepted the offer, the Flyers need to persuade Larkin to join the club. According to PuckPedia.com, Philadelphia has over $12 million in projected cap space. Briere could quite easily afford the veteran’s contract.

Philadelphia has to Give up Quality Players to Land a Star

For now, Bump and Cates are projected to be third-line forwards for the Philadelphia Flyers this season. Bump, 22, has impressed during his initial time in the NHL. The winger had nine points in 17 games with the Flyers a year ago. He also scored two goals in the playoffs.

Cates, on the other hand, has established himself as a solid middle-six NHL forward. He reached a career-high 47 points this past season and even received Frank J. Selke votes. Briere may have to either rely on his current players this season or eventually turn to a Plan D if Larkin’s list remains the same.