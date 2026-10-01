Flyers Make Trade After Brutal 7-0 Opening Night Loss

Nothing went right for the Philadelphia Flyers in the opening game of the 2026-27 NHL regular season on Wednesday night, as they were booed off the ice following a 7-0 beatdown at the hands of the in-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

While it wasn’t a playoff series win, the Penguins at least got to exact a bit of revenge against Philadelphia for ending their season in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals earlier in the spring.

Now, less than 24 hours after the embarrassing loss, the Flyers and GM Danny Briere have announced a trade with a Western Conference club.

The Philadelphia Flyers Have Made A Trade With The Seattle Kraken

On Thursday, Philadelphia GM Danny Briere swung a trade with the Seattle Kraken in the wake of their brutal 7-0 loss to the Penguins on Wednesday.

The Flyers acquired forward David Goyette from the Kraken, and in return, sent forward Devin Kaplan to the Pacific Northwest.

“TRADE ALERT: We have acquired forward David Goyette from Seattle in exchange for forward Devin Kaplan,” the Flyers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Flyers play the divisional rival New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Thursday, during which goaltender Joseph Woll, who was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs via trade over the summer, will get the start.

The Flyers Acquired David Goyette From The Kraken For Devin Kaplan

Goyette was originally taken in the first round (11th overall pick) by the Sudbury Wolves in the 2020 OHL draft and broke out with 73 points in 66 games during his rookie season.

Not long afterward, he was taken in the second round (61st overall pick) by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft. As an alternate captain in 2022-23, Goyette recorded 92 points with the Wolves and signed his three-year entry-level contract with Seattle the following spring.

He took a step forward in his development in 2023-24, producing 117 points in 68 games alongside Quentin Musty and Dalibor Dvorský while earning a spot on the OHL’s Third All-Star Team.

He moved to Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds for 2024-25 and finished with 18 points in 54 games.

In February 2026, the AHL suspended Goyette for 20 games for violating its performance-enhancing substance policy. He ultimately skated in 51 games with the Firebirds last season, scoring three goals with seven assists.

In 108 career AHL games, he has nine goals with 19 assists for 28 points and 95 penalty minutes.

Meanwhile, Kaplan was taken in the third round (69th overall pick) by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, and has skated in a single NHL game.

Last year with the American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, he scored five goals with eight assists in 49 games played, along with 62 penalty minutes.