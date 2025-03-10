Analyst Links Mitch Marner to Signing With Penguins in Free Agency

NHL analyst Colby Armstrong believes the Pittsburgh Penguins could be serious contenders for Mitch Marner this offseason.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. If he hits free agency, he will have several suitors for him, but Armstrong says the Penguins make a lot of sense, given his relationship with Kyle Dubas and getting to play with Sidney Crosby.

“They have 30 picks in the next three drafts… The cupboards have been bare, they have had great runs, they have been going for it,” Armstrong said on NHL on TNT. “But, obviously there is a mandate for him to restock, the Guentzel trade, the young players, the prospects that they can have come in. Now, brings me to my next question. Look at free agency and who is up? Marner, can they secure him? Can they sign him in the offseason, and what can you do with the cap money? I’m just saying there is a relationship there with Kyle Dubas, ex-GM of the Maple Leafs.”

The Penguins are hoping to compete in Crosby’s final years in the NHL, and Marner could get a chance to play alongside him and then become the face of the franchise once he retires.

As Armstrong also mentioned, Pittsburgh is set to have $26 million in cap space this offseason which would be more than enough to add Marner.

Penguins Looking to Compete Next Season

Pittsburgh will likely miss the playoffs once again as this year has been frustrating for the Penguins.

However, with the core group of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson locked in, Pittsburgh could turn it around quickly. After the NHL trade deadline, Penguins GM Kyle Dubas says the goal is to compete next season.

“I think I’ve always come in and said there’s no ambition, on my end, to have this take any longer than it needs to take. Both for the city and for the people who have put in a lot to keep the Penguins at this level for a long time,” Dubas said at his press conference. “And that’s not even just players, it’s staff that have been around for a long time. There’s a certain level. And when the level drops off, you don’t want the standards of the core ideology to erode. So, that’s what we work towards each day.”

Dubas says he plans to use his draft picks and cap space this offseason to help make the Penguins cup contenders again.

Mitch Marner Not Paying Attention to Contract

Marner will be the top free agent available this offseason, but his focus isn’t on that.

After his name came up in trade rumors at the deadline, Marner says he’s just focused on this season and isn’t worried about his contract.

“I wasn’t focused on it. I had a feeling that maybe something might happen,” Marner said. “But, yeah, I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, and I’m focused with this team. And that’s what I can tell you…

“Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not gonna get into any of this contract stuff,” Marner said. “I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys.”

Marner has recorded 21 goals and 58 assists for 79 points this season.