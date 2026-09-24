NHL Player Leaves Team After Family Tragedy Involving Bear in Siberia

The Pittsburgh Penguins received devastating family news Thursday, with forward Andrei Kuzmenko preparing to leave the team after the death of his father, Alexander.

The Athletic’s Josh Yohe reported Thursday that Penguins officials confirmed Alexander Kuzmenko was killed following a bear attack in Siberia. Yohe described the 62-year-old as the father of a player who has become a popular presence inside Pittsburgh’s locker room.

NHL.com later reported that Andrei Kuzmenko practiced with the Penguins on Thursday morning before departing for Moscow to be with his family.

Pittsburgh president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said the organization was “deeply saddened” by the news and offered its support to Kuzmenko and his loved ones.

The circumstances put hockey firmly in the background for a player who had been settling into a new city and organization only weeks before the regular season.

Penguins Rally Around Andrei Kuzmenko After Tragedy

According to NHL.com, Alexander Kuzmenko was on a fishing trip in the Tuva Republic in southern Siberia when the attack occurred Tuesday. He was traveling with six other people, who were able to drive the bear away and get him to a nearby settlement before he was airlifted to a hospital in Kyzyl.

He later died from his injuries.

Dubas said Kuzmenko chose to remain with his teammates for Thursday’s practice before returning to Russia later in the day. The Penguins’ message centered on giving him whatever time and privacy he needs.

“Andrei and the Kuzmenko family have the full support of the Penguins organization during this time,” Dubas said in the team’s statement.

Yohe called Kuzmenko a “big hit in the locker room” since joining Pittsburgh, describing him as funny and well liked.

Pittsburgh didn’t announce a timetable for his return. The organization also asked that the public respect his family’s privacy as Kuzmenko heads home.

Kuzmenko Had Been Preparing for First Season With Penguins

Kuzmenko signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1, giving the club a scoring option after it returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

The deal runs through the 2026-27 campaign and marked Kuzmenko’s latest opportunity to reestablish himself as a reliable scoring winger.

The 30-year-old spent the 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Kings, recording 13 goals and 12 assists in 52 games. His eight power-play goals led Los Angeles, although his season ended early after surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus.

Pittsburgh signed him with the expectation that his finishing ability and touch around the net could work into a top-six role. He has shown that quality in the NHL, scoring 39 goals and finished with 74 points as a rookie with the Vancouver Canucks in 2022-23.

Across four NHL seasons with the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers and Kings, Kuzmenko has produced 85 goals and 182 points in 271 regular-season games. He has also recorded six points in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Those numbers had made him one of Pittsburgh’s more intriguing offseason additions.

For now, his role, line combinations and the approaching season are secondary, as the Penguins are giving Kuzmenko the space to return home and be with his family after a sudden loss.