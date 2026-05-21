Another Veteran UFA Is Reportedly Leaving The Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers, who moved on to the second round after defeating them in six games.

The Flyers did jump out to a three game series lead, only to have the Penguins respond and make life uncomfortable for them by winning two straight games, and then taking Game 6 back in Philadelphia to overtime in a scoreless tie. Only a goal away from forcing a decisive Game 7, Cam York ended the dreams of a comeback with his series-clinching goal.

Now, the offseason work for GM Kyle Dubas has begun. And while it’s been speculated that the Penguins are not going to re-sign goaltender Stuart Skinner, whom they acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Edmonton Oilers in December, it appears as though there is another veteran UFA that won’t be back next season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Will Reportedly Not Re-Sign UFA Forward Anthony Mantha

The Penguins took a chance on forward Anthony Mantha, who missed most of last season with the Calgary Flames after tearing his ACL in October 2024. He responded with his best season in the NHL to date, eclipsing the 30-goal mark for the first time and ultimately finishing with 33 goals and 31 assists.

He also contributed an assist in the six-game playoff loss to the Flyers. But Mantha, who made a reasonable $2.5 million in 2025-26, likely isn’t going to be back in Pittsburgh next season according to beat writer Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

“I hope you haven’t purchased too many Anthony Mantha jerseys,” Yohe wrote. “It sure doesn’t sound like the 31-year-old forward is returning to Pittsburgh. Dubas praised Mantha and his career-high 33-goal season. However, he said that a meeting with Mantha about his future indicated that the unrestricted free agent was ‘clear with his plans’ — and that it would remain private. To me, that sounds like Mantha is looking to capitalize on his big season, which, of course, is his right. I don’t foresee that happening in Pittsburgh, however.”

According to Dubas, Mantha sounds intent on testing the free agent market to try and cash in on his career-best season.

“I talked directly to Anthony in his exit interview,” Dubas said last week. “I haven’t had any discussions with his agent. He was pretty clear with me what his intentions are, and I think that’s private and personal for him. It’s not on me to say that here publicly, but we’ll see how all the other things materialize, and then we can always circle back.”

Anthony Mantha Likely Won’t Be Back In Pittsburgh

Mantha, who was an original draft selection of the Detroit Red Wings, was traded to Pittsburgh’s rival, the Washington Capitals, in 2021, where he played for the next several years before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

He signed with the Flames in 2024, only to be lost for nearly the entire season after suffering a torn ACL in October of that year.

In 588 career NHL games, Mantha has scored 179 goals with 188 assists.