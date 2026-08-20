Canadiens Urged To Trade For Penguins Icon Sidney Crosby

Longtime Pittsburgh Penguins icon Sidney Crosby is set to enter his 22nd campaign in the NHL, all of which have been spent as part of the Penguins after they selected him with the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, popularly referred to as the “Crosby sweepstakes”.

During his career, Crosby has not only led the club to three Stanley Cup titles and cemented his status as one of the three best players in club history, but also as one of the best players ever to lace up a pair of skates in NHL competition.

Of course, Crosby has been known for his loyalty to the Penguins, along with his willingness to take tremendous discounts in his contracts; the most he’s ever earned in an NHL contract is $8.7 million a year, a clear reference to his jersey number.

But professional sports is a business, and despite his famous loyalty, Crosby has been linked to other clubs in the past, including the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto Sports Personality Urges The Montreal Canadiens To Try And Acquire Sidney Crosby From The Penguins

According to notable Toronto sports personality Sid Seixeiro, the Montreal Canadiens need to aggressively pursue Crosby via trade, and suggests a 2024 first round draft selection along with a 2027 1st round draft pick as compensation in return in a potential deal.

“Montreal Canadiens fans right now, Michael Hage and a 1st-round pick for Sidney Crosby. Do you do it? Anyone in Pittsburgh who doesn’t like this, you go to hell,” he said. “Kent Hughes, you’ve danced with Matthew Knies, you’ve danced with Marchenko, and you’ve danced with who knows?”

He continued:

“I don’t know. You gotta make one call, man,” he said. “Go get Crosby. You’ve got the prospects. You’ve got the picks. You’ve got a team ready to make a move. What Montreal Canadiens fan says no to that? Nobody. Come on… It’s a party if they get Sidney Crosby.”

Crosby has been connected to more than one potential destination over the years. Montreal remains a natural fit given his childhood fandom of the Canadiens, while the Colorado Avalanche have also emerged as a possibility because of his close relationship with Avalanche star and fellow Nova Scotian Nathan MacKinnon.

Fans Offered A Mixed Reaction To The Trade Proposal

Naturally, there was a bit of a divided reaction to the massive proposal.

One fan said, “Cosby (sic) isnt for sale. Nor will he play for anybody other than Pittsburgh. Can you dopes not figure this out on your own.”

This fan loved the idea of the move but suggested different players being moved, saying, “YES My main players would be as combination or other ways of putting it together as possibilities to offer for or make the trade: Caufield, Mooney, Montembeault &/or Reinbacher I’d NEVER EVER trade the likes of Hage, Zharovsky, Fowler.”

This fan sarcastically replied, “Yes, let’s trade Hage for Crosby only for 2 years. Real smart.”

And finally, this fan said, “yes I don’t know what it hasn’t been done already.”