Erik Karlsson Comments on Potential Penguins Contract Extension

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson commented on a potential contract extension with his current hockey club.

Karlsson has just one year left on his current deal with the Penguins, paying him $11.5 million this coming season.

Coming off a strong year where he scored 15 goals and had 66 points in 75 games to help the Penguins make the playoffs, Pittsburgh fans are likely hoping that he re-signs with the club.

But at this point, there have been no contract talks between the player and the team.

Erik Karlsson Comments on Potential Contract Extension

Speaking to reporters ahead of the season, Karlsson shared his honest thoughts about a potential contract extension with the Penguins, admitting that the team is in a weird stage between rebuilding and turning into a contender.

“I think that the situation is pretty (much) a given what it is and what it’s not. I’ve got one year left. Our team is in a weird stage, I think. So we’ll see how it goes this year. And all I can say is that I enjoy myself. I like being here, and I’m looking forward to starting camp with the guys and seeing what we can offer for this year,” Karlsson said (via Pittsburgh Hockey Now).

“I have not (thought about my future). I’m enjoying my time right now. You know, I’m 36 years old. Feel really good. I’ve got a lot of years left in me, and the future is not something that I’ve really thought about. I think everybody, including myself, had a lot of fun here last year. I’m hoping that we can recreate that and start building even more (going) forward and find another gear here. And we’ll see what happens.”

Next Erik Karlsson Contract

On Karlsson’s last contract, his $11.5 million annual average value made him the highest-paid defenseman in the league, which was well earned, given he had won three Norris Trophies in his NHL career as the league’s top defenseman.

On his next deal, though, Karlsson will likely have to take a pay cut since he is getting older, even though the NHL salary cap is rising.