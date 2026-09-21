Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin Gets Honest About His NHL Future

After weeks of speculation, Pittsburgh Penguins iconic forward and future Hall of Famer Evgeni Malkin put off any thoughts of retirement by signing a one-year contract for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL campaign.

Malkin is entering his 21st NHL campaign, and right now, the prevailing thought is that it could potentially be his last. However, that’s what many fans and analysts were thinking about 2025-26, and he ultimately wasn’t able to step away from the game just yet.

So, what does the future hold for Malkin after this season?

Will Evgeni Malkin Retire After This Season With The Pittsburgh Penguins?

The 40 year-old Malkin was asked about his future beyond this season, and he said that they’ll have to simply wait and see.

“I mean, it’s a hard question,” Malkin said about his future on Friday via ESPN. “We see what’s going on during the season, you know. And right now I won’t say yes.”

Meanwhile, Malkin expressed his hope that he, along with longtime teammates Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, were re-signed by Penguins management because of their production, and not nostalgia.

“It’s not we’re just here because we win three Cups, you know,” he said. “I hope we’re here because we still play good.”

As the elder statesman on the club, Malkin is the one giving advice to the younger players.

“Any advice, any like, ‘go to dinner,’ you know, we just do it,” Malkin said. “I’m the old guy here, and I just have the experience.”

“I think last year I showed my good games, and I am excited to be here,” he said. “And again, like, I’m here to win.”

Malkin Has Played His Entire Career With The Penguins

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Malkin has spent his entire 20-year NHL career with Pittsburgh, ranking among the franchise’s all-time leaders in games, goals, assists and points.

The seven-time All-Star has won two Art Ross Trophies, a Hart Trophy, Calder Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy, while surpassing 1,400 career points and 500 goals. Malkin is also one of just four Russian-born players to win three Stanley Cup rings.

So far in his career, he’s scored 533 goals with 874 assists in 1,269 regular season games, while adding 69 goals and 114 assists in 183 postseason games.