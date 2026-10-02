When Andrei Kuzmenko stepped in front of reporters on Friday, he let everyone know that he wanted to talk about the news that his father had passed, along with some other topics on his mind, but understandably chose not to take any questions.

Kuzmenko addressed the loss of his father, then explained the meaning behind a number change, and how ready he is to return to the Penguins and play hockey.

Kuzmenko Talked About His Father’s Passing

10 days after his father died on a fishing trip, Kuzmenko said he knew the media had a job to do, so he wanted to respect that process. The winger used the moment to thank those who reached out, saying he saw messages from across the hockey world and from Russia. He was grateful for them.

When it came to getting the most accurate information out there, Kuzmenko wanted to ensure the inaccurate reports were corrected.

The following quotes come from Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports:

“I respect your job, and I understand this is hockey; it’s a little bit of media work, and I be honest in my life, and I don’t want, you know, the false about these things,” he said, “I want true. I, one time, say about everything. This is, my father go permit fishing with friends. He stayed in the water and the bear’s behind him and attacked. My father was in the water and fight with the bear for one hour and 10 minutes, and he still lived after two days and a big shock. This is permit fishing, everything is good, and I want the truth in what happened. The organization monitored in Moscow.”

In Regards To His Number Change

Kuzmenko said he can’t use his usual No. 96 and that the replacement, No. 10, held little significance for him. Instead, he chose No. 62. His mother was born in 1962, his father was 62 when he died, and the current year is 2026.

“And now I understand this is my mother’s birth year 62, and my father was 62 years when he died, and today we have 26 years, and I want to take the 62 number.”

Kuzmenko Is Excited to Play Hockey for the Penguins Again

His message then turned to hockey. Kuzmenko said he is glad to be back in Pittsburgh and eager to return to routine after a season cut short by two injuries. He said he feels prepared and believes in the team after a strong start.

“I’m happy, I missed everyone, and I go back to reality, back to my job, and let’s go keep working.” He thanked the media, who thanked him back for his honesty and sharing what had to be an emotional bit of news.

Kuzmenko was remarkably composed, given the situation. It goes to share the kind of character he has.