Penguins’ Kyle Dubas Blunt on Evgeni Malkin’s Future

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs earlier this spring for the first time since 2022, continue to face numerous questions about their future as the new 2026-27 campaign draws near.

One of those questions was answered on a short-term basis, as GM Kyle Dubas re-signed franchise icon Evgeni Malkin to a one-year contract despite numerous rumors that last season was his final campaign in the NHL. Malkin is back for this season, but beyond that, anyone’s guess.

When asked about his future, it certainly sounded as though the veteran forward could be heading into the final NHL season of his Hall of Fame career.

Is Evgeni Malkin Heading Into The Final Year Of His Career With The Pittsburgh Penguins?

When asked recently about Malkin’s future with the Penguins beyond this season, Dubas was brief and blunt.

“I’m not going to do this day-by-day, year-by-year thing with Geno again this year,” Dubas said via The Athletic.

Right away, the fan reactions began pouring in.

“He’s very blunt and raw about the state of this team, and I for one really appreciate that,” one fan said.

This fan said, “He shouldn’t have signed him this year. You don’t always get the happy ending for star players that everyone wants.”

Another fan said, “Did anyone ask Dubas about the seemingly directionless offseason? The team still has the veteran stars while half commiting to some young guys, and made a bunch of signings to random has beens and scrubs.”

Keeping in a positive vein, this fan said, “If this is Geno’s final season with the Pens…hope he plays great! If Dubas wants to truly start a rebuild and not resign Sid/Geno/Karlsson…good for him, but this is 6 years overdue. Let them play for the Lightning or Panthers and Pens can get a top 3 pick. Sounds great.”

Evgeni Malkin Re-Signed With The Penguins With A One-Year Deal

During the offseason, Malkin agreed to come back for at least one more season, signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

As far as his own plans beyond this season, Malkin indicated he’ll be listening to his body.

“We’ll see what’s going on during the season,” Malkin said via ESPN. “Right now, I want to say yes [to playing for longer]. But we’ll see how my body feels. It’s all about that. I still love the game. It’s why I’m here [after] 21 years. I love the game. I’m excited every shift, practice, battle. Most important [is just] how your body feels.”