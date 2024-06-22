Penguins Linked to Disgruntled Blue Jackets $34 Million Sniper

Nothing has happened on the transaction front since winger Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets asked for a trade. Could the Penguins be the catalyst?

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette suggested on June 21 that the Pittsburgh Penguins should take advantage of the situation and trade for Laine while he is still available.

For a few reasons, I don’t see the Penguins making a significant addition via trade. But one big-name player actually makes sense to me. Here’s why I think Patrik Laine fits for a Pens team likely pivoting into a youth movement ⬇️ https://t.co/Chkx2JkwTD — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) June 19, 2024

“On the trade market, there is one big-name winger—with a big shot and a big cap hit, too—that actually makes some sense for the Penguins, Vensel wrote. “Patrik Laine.”

Vensel brought up Laine’s recent struggles in Columbus, which led to his trade request. He made clear that trading for the Blue Jackets winger involves a certain amount of risk.

“(Laine) has been benched by two different coaches in Columbus. (His) scoring stats have dipped a bit since his days in Winnipeg. And (he) is coming off the most challenging season of his eight-year career,” Vensel wrote. “His switch to center predictably flopped, then-coach Pascal Vincent made him a healthy scratch and Laine later took leave for mental health reasons. He put up just nine points in 18 games with a minus-10 rating. He last played December 14.”

After that, however, Vensel noted the Penguins could benefit from Laine’s current low trade value. Given his struggles, it’s fair to assume he’d be available for a low-value trade package.

“The Penguins could look to take advantage of a very skilled player whose trade value could not be lower,” he said.

Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine Looking For a Fresh Start

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported on June 12 that both parties were interested in looking for a trade and a fresh start.

“My understanding is that the Columbus Blue Jackets intend to work with Patrik Laine’s camp to find the star winger a fresh start with a new team,” LeBrun wrote.

The Blue Jackets acquired Laine in 2021 from the Winnipeg Jets. Laine has scored only 64 goals (138 points) in 174 games with the Blue Jackets. He scored 140 goals (250 points) in 306 games with the Jets, including a 44-goal season in 2017-18. He has never topped 30 goals after that.

Laine only appeared in 18 games with the Blue Jackets in 2024 before entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in January. He also fractured his left clavicle earlier in the season.

“Hockey has been my passion and my life, but I have come to realize that in order to perform at my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself,” Laine posted on his Instagram account at the time, as reported by Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press on January 29.

The sniper has two years left on his $34.8 million contract with an $8.7 million cap hit. His contract includes a 10-team no-trade list, but he’s expected to waive it to facilitate a move.

Penguins’ Fit and Need for Patrik Laine

The Penguins could benefit from acquiring Laine. Pittsburgh needs younger but skilled players to help Sidney Crosby contend during the final years of his legendary career in Pittsburgh.

Vensel came up with an interesting idea involving Reilly Smith.

“Smith was brought over from the Vegas Golden Knights after winning a Stanley Cup with the team in 2023, and he mostly struggled with his new squad,” Vensel wrote. “The 33-year-old recorded 13 goals and 40 points across 76 games.”

The Penguins acquired Smith’s three-year contract from Vegas. The deal includes a $5 million cap hit and expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

“Shouldn’t a Smith-for-Laine swap appeal to both of these Metro rivals?” Vensel wondered. “The Blue Jackets get salary relief and could likely reroute Smith to another team.

“And the Penguins, without giving up a high pick or one of their better prospects, roll the dice on Laine, once a 40-goal scorer and feared power-play finisher.”

If not Laine, the Penguins might end up signing a free agent to fill their wings and feed Crosby pucks come July 1. Of particular interest is the report shared by Josh Yohe of The Athletic on June 20.

“Guentzel isn’t returning to Raleigh. Is there a chance he could return to Pittsburgh?” Yohe wondered quoting a person close to the Carolina Hurricanes pending free agent. “The verdict: Guentzel would love to return to Pittsburgh, and there’s a chance it happens—but only a small chance.”