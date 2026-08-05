Multiple Penguins Players Land On Latest NHL Trade Board

It won’t be long before the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves having to face the inevitable reality of life without longtime forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, both of whom are in their late 30s.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have several players on their roster who are also not getting any younger and who were also heavily involved in trade rumors leading up to last season.

Not surprisingly, the trio of defenseman Erik Karlsson and forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell are right back on the latest NHL Trade Board as ideal candidates to be moved before next season begins.

Multiple Pittsburgh Penguins Players Land On Latest NHL Trade Board List

According to NHL Insider Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report, Karlsson, Rust, and Rakell are all ideal candidates to be moved by Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas before next season begins.

On Karlsson, Richardson wrote:

“Josh Yohe of The Athletic stated on July 20th that he’d be surprised if the Penguins re-signed Karlsson before his UFA eligibility next summer. That had Jimmy Murphy of The Sick Podcast predicting Karlsson could be traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs or Ottawa Senators before the start of this season.

The Penguins will likely retain Karlsson this season, but he could be moved if they struggle and fall out of playoff contention. His status will be worth monitoring in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, on Rust and Rakell, Richardson wrote:

“Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell were frequently mentioned last summer as trade candidates. The club was retooling, and both veterans were believed to be trade bait as part of that process. However, the rumors died away as the Penguins exceeded expectations last season by reaching the playoffs.

Both forwards are signed through 2027-28 with average annual values at or just above $5 million. The 34-year-old Rust matched his career high of 65 points from the previous season. Rakell, 33, was hampered by injuries, but still tallied 24 goals and 48 points in 60 games.

Rust and Rakell could still be trade chips if Dubas continues to seek younger talent this summer. Rakell carries an eight-team trade list, while Rust lacks no-trade protection. Either winger could be worth watching in the trade market over the next couple of months.”

What Does The Future Hold For The Penguins And Their Veterans?

Thanks to the performance of the aforementioned players, along with the usual suspecs like Crosby and Malkin, the Penguins returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for what was the first time since 2022 earlier this spring.

They were matched up against the in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers, and fell behind three games to none. Head coach Dan Muse, who was in his first season behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, then made the switch from Stuart Skinner to Arturs Silovs between the pipes, and they nearly managed to force a decisive Game 7, coming within a goal of doing so.

But now, the Penguins have to contend with the reality that they have several aging players on their roster, and may have to make a difficult choice with regard to the futures of Karlsson, Rust, and Rakell.