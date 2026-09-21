Penguins Already Dealing With Injury Concerns

Last season, the Pittsburgh Penguins returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022, and they managed to put a scare into the in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers despite falling into a three-games-to-none hole.

But now, the new season is right around the corner, and the Penguins, having wrapped up training camp, will host the Buffalo Sabres in their first exhibition game of the campaign Monday evening.

However, Pittsburgh is already dealing with some injury concerns, leaving one of its forwards uncertain about whether he’ll be able to suit up for the eventual regular-season opener as the season draws closer.

Pittsburgh Penguins Are Already Dealing With Injury Concerns

According to the Penguins, both Blake Lizotte and Oliver Okuliar are considered “week to week” with unspecified injuries.

“Forwards Blake Lizotte (upper-body) and Oliver Okuliar (lower-body) will not particpate in training camp today. Both player injuries are considered week-to-week,” the Penguins official PR X account reported.

Lizotte, who has experienced numerous injury concerns throughout his career, was limited to just 55 games in 2025-26; he scored seven goals and added 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Okuliar has yet to experience regular season play in the NHL.

Blake Lizotte Has Dealt With Injury Concerns Throughout His career

Lizotte signed with the Los Angeles Kings in 2019 and made his NHL debut later that season. He recorded his first NHL goal and an assist during his rookie campaign and became a regular contributor, earning multiple contract extensions after a 10-point 2020-21 season.

Lizotte then joined the Penguins on a two-year deal in 2024, but a preseason concussion delayed his debut with the club until late October after he was struck by a puck shot by teammate Kris Letang.

So far in his NHL career, he’s appeared in 434 games and has scored 55 goals with 90 assists; he’s also added a goal and three assists in 21 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Meanwhile, Okuliar originally signed with the Florida Panthers in 2024 and spent the following season with the American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte Checkers, where he scored 19 goals and 41 points in 69 games before adding eight points in 18 playoff appearances.

He then moved to Sweden, signing with Skellefteå AIK in 2025. After his NHL rights were acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2026, Okuliar returned to North America on a one-year, two-way contract.