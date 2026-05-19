Penguins Fans Left Worried After Latest Sidney Crosby Update

There’s going to be plenty of work ahead for Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, who elected against making major changes last offseason and ultimately didn’t trade the likes of Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and Erik Karlsson.

What resulted was the best season for the Penguins since their most recent playoff appearance of 2022, and they found themselves back in the postseason for the first time since that year. Despite falling into an 0-3 hole at the hands of the in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers, they managed to nearly turn the tables and came within a single goal of forcing what would have been a Game 7.

But now that the season is over, there is speculation building surrounding not only the futures of longtime franchise mainstays Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, but also Sidney Crosby. Malkin recently completed the final year of his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, while Crosby is entering the final year of his respective contract.

And the latest information from a top Penguins Insider regarding his future in Pittsburgh doesn’t paint the most optimistic picture for fans who were hoping to hear rumblings of another extension for him.

The Latest From Pittsburgh Penguins Insider Josh Yohe Isn’t Optimistic For A Sidney Crosby Extension Just yet

While doing a mailbag piece for The Athletic, Penguins insider Josh Yohe didn’t paint the most optimistic of pictures regarding the chances of another extension for Crosby coming any time soon.

A fan asked, “Is a Sidney Crosby extension in the works? He has one year left.”

Yohe responded:

“No, it is not,” he wrote. “Don’t let this bother you too much, however. First, Kyle Dubas is plenty busy right now. Second, Crosby is in Switzerland for some World Championship hockey.”

Yohe continued:

“Also, keep in mind: Crosby said following the Penguins’ loss to the Flyers that, at this stage of his career, he’s taking things “year-to-year.”

I don’t know exactly what that means, but it doesn’t sound like the talk of a guy who is going to sign another extension immediately. He didn’t sign his 2024 extension until September, by the way.

Here’s the thing: Sid hates distractions, and he knows that if he enters this season in the final year of his contract without a new one, people from Sunrise to Vancouver will be asking him if it’s his final season. He surely doesn’t want that.

But what if it is his final season? I don’t think it is, but I’m also not inside his head. I guess that he signs a one-year extension before this season begins. He seemed genuinely happy last season. I can’t imagine this being his final season.”

Sidney Crosby Reflects On Game 6 Loss To Flyers

Crosby and the Penguins were defeated 1-0 by the Flyers in OT of Game 6, the result of which Crosby would describe as “unfortunate”.

“It’s unfortunate,” Crosby said. “I thought, especially the second half of that game, we had some really good looks. We’re a shot away from going back to Pittsburgh for Game 7. So, it just comes down to bounces sometimes. Putting yourself in that position is tough, but I think we all had a lot of belief that we can dig ourselves out of it.”