Penguins GM Kyle Dubas Announces Multi-Year Contract Signing

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been in offseason mode since they were eliminated by the in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the first time they’d advanced beyond the regular season since 2022.

So far, the biggest offseason story has been the extension of longtime forward Evgeni Malkin, who is officially back for what could be his final NHL season. Additionally, goaltender Stuart Skinner, who was acquired in December from the Edmonton Oilers, is back in Canada with a three-year contract from the Winnipeg Jets.

The Penguins have also acquired Nick Robertson, Hendrix Lapierre, Kaedan Korczak, Andrei Kuzmenko, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Declan Carlile.

With the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Penguins selected forward Liam Ruck of the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers, followed by his twin brother Markus Ruck with the 39th overall pick.

And now, the Penguins are signing their third pick, defenseman Tomas Galvas, to an entry-level contract.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Signed 2026 Draft Pick Tomas Galvas To A Three-Year Entry Level Contract

The Penguins, who took defenseman Tomas Galvas in the second round (54th overall pick) in the 2026 NHL Draft, have signed him to a three-year entry-level contract.

Galvas has already accumulated four seasons of professional experience in the Czech Extraliga, splitting time between Bílí Tygři Liberec and HC Olomouc. The 20-year-old has totaled 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) across 113 regular-season appearances, while adding one assist in 14 career playoff games.

The Zlin, Czechia native also continued to impress on the international stage in 2026. He helped Czechia capture a silver medal at the World Junior Championship after piling up nine points (three goals, six assists) in seven outings, earning a place on the tournament’s All-Star Team. Among defensemen, he finished second in both scoring and plus-minus (+7), while his six assists ranked third. He later represented the senior national team at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, contributing one assist in eight games after previously winning back-to-back World Junior bronze medals in 2023 and 2024.

His strongest club season came in 2025-26 with Liberec, where he generated eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in just 32 games. He finished as the team’s highest-scoring defenseman in every major offensive category and ranked fifth among all Liberec skaters in points. League-wide, Galvas placed sixth among Extraliga defensemen in goals, eighth in scoring, and third in plus-minus with a +16 rating. He also chipped in an assist during seven postseason appearances.

The Penguins Also Re-Signed Egor Chinakhov And Arturs Silovs

The Penguins, who acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs last offseason from the Vancouver Canucks, extended him to a one-year contract, while also extending forward Egor Chinakhov to a three-year contract.

“For him to come into this series the way that he did, I can’t say enough about him,” Muse said of Silovs. “He’s such a competitor, his preparation is incredible, and he had a great season for us. A lot of big wins, and his game has continued to grow as the year went on. Going into a game like (that), for him to come in and play that type of game, it’s just a huge credit to him and everything he does.”