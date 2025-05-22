Penguins Named Landing Spot For Elite Wild Center

The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering a new phase of their franchise. Pittsburgh is playing out the final years with franchise icons such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. As their final years draw near, the need to replace them grows.

The Penguins have made it a priority to add more young talent to the organization. For instance, they traded for forward Rutger McGroarty in a deal with the Winnipeg Jets. However, they could still stand to add impactful young stars this summer. And there is one intriguing player who stands out as a possibility.

Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi is a restricted free agent this summer. Rossi has emerged as a dynamic playmaker in the NHL to this point. However, his days in the State of Hockey could be numbered as he will likely be a sought-after player for an offer sheet.

One NHL writer believes the Penguins make a great fit for Rossi. Pittsburgh made a list of five landing spots for the Wild pivot compiled by Bleacher Report writer Adam Getz.

Marco Rossi Could Fetch Big Return For Wild

Rossi has become one of the Wild’s best players over the last two seasons. The Austrian center has 18.1 Goals Above Replacement and three Wins Above Replacement since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, according to Evolving Hockey.

Rossi is one of four players to score at least 100 points with the Wild over the last two seasons. His 45 goals in that time rank third among Minnesota skaters. His 49 primary assists also rank third dating back to 2023-24.

Rossi is on the cusp of truly becoming an impact player in the NHL. As a result, he is set to make a significant amount of money on his next contract. Beyond this, if he signs an offer sheet, it could cost a team like the Penguins a first-round pick this summer.

The Penguins certainly need a player with Rossi’s skill set. However, the acquisition cost is something the team needs to consider. Especially if the team is being careful with its future roster construction.

Penguins Still Searching For New Head Coach

The Penguins moved on from Mike Sullivan after the 2024-25 campaign. Pittsburgh had a rough regular season and did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team is heading toward a new era of their franchise, and as a result, is looking for a new voice.

Sullivan has moved on, becoming the head coach of the New York Rangers. The Penguins, however, remain without a head coach. But this could be changing soon. General manager Kyle Dubas mentioned wanting to have a new bench boss in place before the end of the month.

“My plan is to have a new head coach in place by June 1,” Dubas said, via The Athletic’s Josh Yohe. “It’s not so much about having a coach in place for the NHL Draft (June 27) as it is having a coach in place for our pro scouting meetings in mid-June. That’s the thing that’s really important.”