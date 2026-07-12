NHL Insider Links Penguins To $92.8 Million Western Conference Forward

The entire NHL world is waiting with bated breath for the conclusion of what has been a test of wills between the Dallas Stars and forward Jason Robertson, a restricted free agent who recently filed for salary arbitration and who has also been heavily embroiled in trade rumors.

While that situation remains unresolved, one of the clubs linked to Robertson is the Pittsburgh Penguins, who will inevitably have to soon get used to life without the likes of franchise mainstays Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby.

However, the Penguins are also being linked to another high-profile forward from a Western Conference club, according to a top NHL Insider.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman Links The Pittsburgh Penguins To Canucks Forward Elias Pettersson

According to top NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Penguins are a potential landing spot for Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson, who remains in place with his current club for now despite having been heavily embroiled in trade rumors.

“Here’s another one that I’ve wondered about, and that is Pettersson. Elias Pettersson from the Canucks,” Friedman said during a recent 32 Thoughts podcast. “And, remember, he has control, but… look, all of a sudden, he’s got to play better. And that $11.6 (million), everyone’s been talking about that, I know. But, again, the ground has shifted here in a huge way. I’ve sat there, and I’ve said, ‘Where could he go that could be good for him?’

“I don’t know. I wonder if the Penguins with Crosby and Malkin might be good for him.”

Pettersson is under contract for several more seasons with a hefty $11.6 million cap hit.

Elias Pettersson Was Recently Called Out By Canucks Icon Henrik Sedin

The Canucks made several changes to their organization after finishing in last place in the Western Conference last season, including the firing of coach Adam Foote and GM Patrik Allvin.

Arriving in their places were former Canucks forwards Ryan Johnson and Manny Malhotra, respectively. Additionally, Henrik and Daniel Sedin are back with the organization in executive leadership roles.

During a recent interview, Henrik called out Pettersson by saying that he needs to decide what kind of player that he’s going to be.

Friedman asked, “Henrik, there’s been a lot of noise around him the last few years. How do you see him as part of the future of the team, or do you see him as part of the future of the team?”

“Yeah, it’s a Canadian market,” Sedin answered. “There’s going to be a lot of talk about your best players and the guy who gets paid the most, that’s just the way it is. And especially where he’s been in his career, putting up over 100 points. I think for him, we’re going to be there to support him. I mean, in the end, he needs to decide, we can’t push him to do anything. He needs to decide what player he wants to be, because when he is prepared and comes into the season well prepared, I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people. But it’s going to be up to him to decide what he wants to do.”