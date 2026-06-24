Penguins Could Make Major Move At 2026 NHL Draft

By all measures, the 2025-26 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins was a success, as they defied all expectations and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2002. They also managed to put a scare into the in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers, winning two straight games after falling behind 3-0 and coming within a goal of forcing what would have been a decisive Game 7.

However, now the Penguins, led by GM Kyle Dubas, are hard at work during the offseason to make sure their success in 2025-26 wasn’t a one-off. Right now, the Penguins hold the 22nd overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, which will commence later this week.

But in the mind of one Penguins Insider, they could be eying a big move with eyes on the future.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Could Make Major Move At The Upcoming 2026 NHL Draft

“It would not surprise me if the Penguins moved up from the 22nd spot,” Yohe wrote in an article published on Monday. “Doing so, however, will more than likely involve trading a player of consequence. They don’t have many picks to trade in this particular draft and picks in future years don’t typically entice teams to trade down. It’s one thing to move up a couple of slots. It’s another to move into the top 10.

“If Dubas wants to make a bold move, it’s probably going to cost him a roster player. While Dubas isn’t against trading premium picks, he’d prefer to get back NHL-ready players as opposed to using them to move up in the draft. Trading a veteran to move up seems more logical. Dubas has proven pretty proficient at sliding up and down the draft board as he sees fit. I’d expect at least one trade in terms of draft position. But it won’t be easy.”

The Draft will begin on June 26 and continues through the next day in Buffalo.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas Implied Difficult Decisions Are Ahead

During his season-ending press conference, Dubas explained that there could be multiple difficult decisions ahead of the club when talking about the iconic trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

“I knew when taking this job that it’s obviously a special thing that the three of them have played together for such a long time,” he said. “At some point, it’s me that’s going to have to make somebody or the fans unhappy with certain decisions that come. I knew that when I decided to come here.

“We always have to do what’s best for the Pittsburgh Penguins, whether it’s unpopular or makes people unhappy. That’s how we have to operate, regardless of who they are or how long they’ve been here.”

The Penguins did bring back Malkin on a one-year contract, and the upcoming season will almost certainly be his final go-around in the NHL. Meanwhile, the uncomfortable truth is that both Crosby and Letang aren’t getting any younger, and there will come a day when the club has to move on from them.